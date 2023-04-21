Before Ryan Reynolds found love with Blake Lively and Scarlett Johansson married Colin Jost, the two actors were previously married to each other. Keep scrolling to learn about their past romance, their split and where they stand today.

How Long Were Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson Married?

Ryan and Scarlett began dating in 2007, while they announced their engagement in May 2008.

The pair tied the knot in September 2008 during a quiet ceremony on Vancouver Island and kept their romance relatively out of the spotlight. However, they did make rare comments about each other in interviews.

“We have no time for dates. We work and then go home and —I, anyway— just stare at the wall for a few hours before I go to sleep…Like in any profession, it’s difficult,” the Black Widow actress told Time Out New York in December 2009. “You want to make sure you have time to invest in your family. It’s a challenge, but it’s worth it.”

When Did Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson Get Divorced?

Ryan and Scarlett’s marriage was short-lived, and they announced their separation in December 2010. “After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage,” the Proposal actor’s rep told E! News in a statement at the time. “We entered our relationship with love and it’s with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated.”

Their divorce was finalized in July 2011.

Where Do Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson Stand Today?

Since their split, both Ryan and Scarlett have kept quiet about their past relationship.

Nearly 13 years after their separation, the Asteroid City actress made a rare comment about her ex while appearing on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s “Goop” podcast on April 18, 2023.

After Scarlett stated she has been married three times, Gwyneth replied, “Oh, that’s right, because I forgot you were married to Ryan Reynolds!”

The New York City native – who was married to Romain Dauriac from 2014 until 2017 and tied the knot with Colin in 2020 – said that she and Ryan “weren’t married very long.”

“We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house,” the Shakespeare In Love actress told her guest before Scarlett responded, “He’s a good guy.”

She previously reflected on their marriage during a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair.

“I mean, the first time I got married I was 23 years old,” she told the outlet at the time. “I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way.”

While Scarlett seems happy in her relationship with Colin, Ryan has been happily married to Blake since 2012.