Chasing the bag! Ryan Reynolds’ net worth was impacted after Mint Mobile, which he is minority stake holder of, was acquired by T-Mobile in a $1.35 billion deal. Keep reading for details on the actor-turned-entrepreneur’s money!

What Is Ryan Reynolds’ Net Worth?

The Waiting actor’s net worth is estimated to be $350 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Of course, Ryan is best known in the public as an A-list movie star thanks to his roles in Spirited, The Adam Project, Free Guy, Red Notice, The Proposal and many more.

While the Canadian actor is a staple on the big screen, he has seemingly made the bulk of his wealth as an entrepreneur.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

What Percentage of Mint Mobile Does Ryan Reynolds Own?

“We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills,” Ryan wrote in a press release on March 14, announcing the $1.35 billion deal with T-Mobile. “I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what’s to come.”

T-Mobile is set to purchase Mint’s parent company, Ka’ena Coporations, including all their subsidies, with a combination of 39 percent cash and 61 percent stock, per the press release. The final selling price is subject to change before the deal is finalized later this year depending on Ka’ena’s performance.

While the details of the deal sound major, how much is Ryan *actually* walking away with? The Detective Pikachu actor became a minority stake holder in Mint in December 2019, and it is believed that he owns a 25 percent stake in the company.

Using those numbers, Ryan could be looking at earning a whopping $70 million in cash and over $200 million worth of T-Mobile stock post-tax, per Celebrity Net Worth.

What Companies Does Ryan Reynolds Own?

In addition to Mint, Ryan purchased a minority ownership stake in Aviation American Gin in 2018 for an undisclosed amount. The Green Lantern actor publicly grew the brand as the spokesman and creative director over the next two years before Diageo LLC acquired Aviation along with Davos Brands LLC in August 2020 for $610 million, per a press release from Diageo.

Part of Ryan’s success as a creative director can be attributed to the fact that he taps the talents of his own production and marketing agency, Maximum Effort, which he founded in 2018.

The A-lister, who is married to Blake Lively, is also an investor in Wealthsimple and 1Password. He and actor Rob McElhenney are owners of Wrexham Football Club, which was the subject of their 2022 Hulu documentary, Welcome to Wrexham.

How Does Ryan Reynolds Make Money?

Don’t get it twisted, he certainly makes a lot of money from acting, as well. It’s reported that his base salary for the first Deadpool movie was only $2 million, but after it became a box office smash, he was able to negotiate a much higher salary for the sequel, earning a reported $20 million.

In 2017, Ryan was on the list of the 20 highest paid actors in the world and continued to rake in money for his acting career. He was reportedly paid $27 million upfront for 2019’s 6 Underground and earned $20 million for Netflix’s Red Notice.