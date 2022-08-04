So in love! Tara Reid and her boyfriend, Nathan Montpetit-Howar, have been going strong since September 2019 and from the sound of it, the former American Pie actress and the entrepreneur are in it for the long haul. Tara opened up about her relationship with Nathan exclusively to In Touch — to learn more, keep reading.

Are Tara Reid and Nathan Montpetit-Howar engaged?

Although Tara, 46, and Nathan, 39, haven’t taken the next step in their relationship, they’re happier than ever.

“It’s going great. It’s been really good. We’ve been on this journey together and it’s been wonderful. He’s been really helpful. We just took a little road trip, which was fun,” Tara exclusively revealed to In Touch in August 2022. “We’re doing good and we’re happy and that’s the most important thing, you know, we still keep a spark in our relationship and, that’s good.”

The secret to Tara and Nathan’s success as a couple is pretty simple! “I guess we keep the spark alive by having fun together. Surprising each other with just little things — going out to dinner, going to different hotels that will make a little trip out of,” the Van Wilder alum explained.

“We recently just went to New York City and then we went to Atlantic City and then we went to this place, Long Beach Island, New Jersey, where I grew up,” Tara continued, before detailing the pair’s many adventures. “Then we went to where he had a beach house called Dewey Beach, in Delaware. Then we went to Virginia and then we went to Washington, D.C., and then we went to Wisconsin and then we went to Indianapolis.”

Do Tara Reid and Nathan Montpetit-Howar live together?

When the lovebirds aren’t traveling, they’re based together in Los Angeles.

“We’re just trying to get the house organized again and I’m trying to remodel the kitchen and stuff. I’m having to go out; we’re looking for like the right marble and new stove and all kinds of stuff we’re doing right now,” the Wyckoff, New Jersey, native detailed. “It’s really hectic, but it’s fun. It’s good. You know, we’re doing a re-lift on the house, which is always exciting.”

While Tara and Nathan are enjoying the west coast, they’re willing to explore their options. “I’m going to keep my place in Hollywood no matter what because I’ve had it for so long. It’s kind of my baby. But I do see us probably moving to Florida, just because it’s so pretty there,” she said. “The water is amazing, and you can have a boat right there and it’s just kind of a better way of life.”

Do Tara Reid and Nathan Montpetit-Howar want kids?

When it comes to starting a family, Tara revealed that they’ve “talked about it.”

“It’s definitely never say never. It’s definitely possible. Yeah … but right now, we’re trying to just figure everything out before we do all that; we kind of figure out like where we’re going to live, like get our roots down,” she continued. “You know, I think once we get our roots down, then we’ll go to probably go the next level.”