As Brooks Koepka makes his ninth attempt at winning golf’s prestigious Masters tournament, fans want to know more about his stunning wife, Jena Sims Koepka, who is a regular presence on the former PGA and now LIV golf circuit.

What Does Jena Sims Koepka Do for a Living?

After competing in beauty pageants as a teen in Georgia, representing the state in the 2007 Miss Teen USA competition, Jena tried her hand at acting. She starred in 2012’s Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, as well as 2013’s Dead Reckoning and Last Vegas.

Jena appeared in more recent films including 2017’s Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, 2018’s Tales of Frankenstein and 2023’s Apocalypse Love Story.

After years of dreaming of becoming a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Jena got her wish when she was named a 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

“Thank YOU for the votes, the support, the reshares, even the hate. It all counted. WE DID IT BABY!!! Beyond honored to be named one of the first rookies for the 60th anniversary issue of @si_swimsuit alongside my fellow Swim Search winners,” she shared in an October 2023 Instagram post.

Jena also has a philanthropic charity called Pageant of Hope, which she started in 2005 as a high schooler. It brings together kids battling terminal illnesses for a day of pampering. “So I created a pageant where everyone leaves a winner. Quite literally every person has a unique title, and we crown every single person,” she told Golfweek in April 2023.

How Did Jena Sims Koepka Meet Brooks Koepka?

“We met at the 2015 Masters. And that’s so special because I’m from Georgia, so it’s perfect,” the Winder, Georgia, native explained to Golf Digest. “We were on Hole 7, which I don’t even remember, but he’s like, ‘Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.’ It was cool. … We were just friends at that point.”

The pair later became romantic and unveiled their relationship when Brooks won the U.S. Open in 2017. The couple packed on PDA then headed to Las Vegas together where they celebrated his win.

When Did Jena Sims Koepka and Brooks Koepka Get Engaged?

Brooks proposed on March 3, 2021, on the beach in Jupiter, Florida. Jena later revealed in an Instagram Story, “I was surprised. I knew it was coming, just not on that day at that exact moment.”

When Did Jena Sims Koepka and Brooks Koepka Get Married?

The couple wed on June 2, 2022, in Turks and Caicos following a weeklong celebration on the island with family and friends. The newlyweds then headed to Greece for their honeymoon.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Do Jena Sims Koepka and Brooks Koepka Have Kids?

The duo welcomed their first child, son Crew, in July 2023. Jena shared the news in an Instagram post the following month, writing, “Crew Sims Koepka was ready for the world because he decided to break my water just 2 minutes after Brooks walked inside the house from the gym on Thursday, July 27th at 5:50 pm. 6 weeks ahead of my due date,” adding, “Already showing who’s boss.”

Crew joined his mom and dad at the 2024 Masters, where he helped “caddy” in the Par 3 tournament ahead of round play. “Caddy for his Daddy @themasters par 3, get better every year,” Jena shared in a set of photos of Crew strapped to her chest as they wore matching white caddy uniforms on April 10, 2024.