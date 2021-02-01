Actor Dustin Diamond and estranged wife Jennifer Misner were together for years and experienced many ups and downs. The Saved by the Bell star died on Monday, February 1, due to carcinoma, a type of cancer. Learn more about his longtime relationship with Jennifer below.

The pair first met while he was on tour in Pennsylvania and dated for many years. In 2004, Dustin and Jennifer revealed they had suffered a miscarriage as a result of an ectopic pregnancy, The Sun reported, which led them to create the Dustin Diamond Foundation. The couple got married in 2009, but multiple outlets reported the two separated in 2013.

Dustin’s estranged partner seems to be a very private person and wasn’t in the spotlight much with the actor. Since their separation, it appears she lives in Pennsylvania, according to her LinkedIn, and works as a director of sales and marketing at a hotel.

Sadly, Dustin died less than a month after being diagnosed with the aggressive form of cancer, which “starts in cells that make up the skin or tissue lining of organs, such as liver or kidneys,” according to WebMD.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

“He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago,” his rep told In Touch in a statement confirming the actor’s passing. “In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

News broke on January 14 that the actor, who is best known for his role as Samuel “Screech” Powers on the iconic ’80s sitcom, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in the wake of being hospitalized. Prior to that, Dustin told fans he hadn’t been “feeling well.” TMZ reported the California native started chemotherapy after his diagnosis.

“Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked but never left us bored,” his rep continued in the statement following his death. “We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team. We wish you knew him in the way that we did. We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden.”

RIP, Dustin Diamond.