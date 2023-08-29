Jessica Simpson made a major move when she decided to leave Hollywood for the south. So, where does the “A Public Affair” singer live and what influenced the move?

Where Does Jessica Simpson Live?

Jessica is currently living in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their kids Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae.

While the family has been loving their time in Nashville, they are only temporarily in the south for the summer and plan to eventually return home to Hollywood.

Why Did Jessica Simpson Move to Nashville?

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer can’t stop gushing about Nashville and has said her kids noticed a difference in her attitude since the move.

“Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, ‘You laugh the whole time. You’re so happy,'” Jessica ​said in a heartfelt update. “It’s because I’m not on guard. I’m with a lot of like-minded people. It’s not about the celebrities—it’s really about the music and the heart and the conversation.”

Jessica added that being a renter has been “a hilarious experience.”

“I used thumb tacks to hang these $40 curtains up so I wouldn’t wake up with the sun,” she explained. “I put together a TV with a butter knife. I was looking for a screwdriver, but I went to the wrong place. I went to Walgreens, I got lip gloss instead.”

Not only has being in Nashville helped her find a new sense of happiness, but she has also rediscovered her love of music. “I’m not nervous at all, but if you were to ask me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was frightened,” Jessica ​said. “But now, I know exactly what I want.”

She continued, “I’m building my own platform. I’m doing it for the first time—the way I would—without a label telling me I need to do this song or use this producer. It’s all me.”

Gotham/GC Images

When Will Jessica Simpson Move Back to California?

Jessica didn’t reveal the exact date she and her family are moving back to California, though she acknowledged that they will eventually return home and noted they only rented a house in Nashville for the summer.

However, a return to Nashville seems like a possibility for the family. She previously revealed that she was considering moving to Tennessee to relaunch her music career.