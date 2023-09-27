By now you’re well aware “Swelce” has taken over the cultural conversation. And eagle-eyed Swifties have likely spotted their favorite singer holding a bottle of ZenWTR while attending a Kansas City Chiefs game.

What you may not have known is Travis Kelce is also an investor in the environmentally-conscious ZenWTR brand (other celebrity fans of ZenWTR include Khloe Kardashian, Jessica Chastain and Paris Hilton).

Not only does ZenWTR taste good, but the brand also does good. Every bottle of ZenWTR is made from up to 5 recycled ocean-bound plastic bottles, preventing them from polluting the ocean. ZenWTR is also certified Plastic Negative and they give 1% of sales to ocean conservation and recycling advancement in the US.

With ultra-pure, refreshing Alkaline Water in bottles that help prevent ocean pollution, it’s no wonder why celebs have long favored drinking ZenWTR. For fans of comedian Matt Rife (the newest celeb to jump on the ZenWTR craze) you’ve likely seen him carrying ZenWTR all over his TikTok and Instagram at his current sold-out record-breaking comedy tour (the biggest comedy tour ever).

When it comes to your choice of bottle water, follow the lead of your favorite celebs and choose ZenWTR. It’s something simple you can do that’s good for you and good for our planet!

More information at zenwtr.com or find a bottle at your local Whole Foods Market.

Written in partnership with ZenWTR