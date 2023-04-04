Scary situation. Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone revealed that her family’s home was destroyed in a house fire. Keep scrolling to find out what happened and details on the tragedy.

What Happened to Caterina Scorsone’s House?

Caterina took to Instagram on Monday, April 3, to reveal the house she lived in with her three kids – Lucky, Eliza and Paloma “Pippa” Michaela – was destroyed in a house fire.

“A couple of months ago my house burned down. While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub,” she wrote alongside photos of the damage. “When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house.”

After noting that fires happen “fast,” she explained that the family had “about two minutes” to get out of the house. “We escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful,” the Private Practice alum continued. “Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all.”

Caterina went on to thank those who helped her family during the difficult time. “This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did. Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you Trey!),” she wrote. “Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door. Thank you to the parents at my kids’ school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland who sent clothing and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids. Thank you to my team who made everything easier.”

“What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love,” the Toronto native added. “The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful.”

The post concluded with Caterina noting that she included photos of the family’s pets in addition to the home. “Here are some photos to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other,” she wrote.

How Did Caterina Scorsone’s House Fire Start?

Caterina – who shares her children with ex-husband Rob Giles – did not reveal how the fire started.

How Did Caterina Scorsone’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy Costars React to the Fire?

Several of her costars took to the comments section to show their support following the terrifying incident.

“I hope I never have to deal with anything like this… but if I do, I hope I can follow your example of grace under terrible circumstances,” Chris Carmack, who plays Atticus “Link” Lincoln, wrote. “Love to you and the family.”

Courtesy of Caterina Scorsone/Instagram

Jake Borelli, who portrays Dr. Levi Schmitt, added: “You are truly an incredible human and I am sending all the love I have to you and yours.”

“What an incredible mom inspiration you are … you are SO loved!” Camilla Luddington, who plays Dr. Josephine “Jo” Wilson, told her costar.