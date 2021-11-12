As you browse the internet, you’ll undoubtedly come into contact with a wide variety of landing pages. Whether you arrive there after clicking on a social media ad, an email link, or by manually typing in a URL, a landing page will typically be your first experience with a brand. First impressions are crucial, and the best landing pages will not only make a great first impression, they will convert casual browsers into devoted customers.

Landing pages are a powerful component of your digital marketing strategy. They should always serve a specific purpose – whether that purpose is to convert visitors into leads, or to inspire them to take a particular action. While many companies simply use their homepage as their landing page, a successful website will feature a standalone page that has a single request. A good landing page can significantly boost your conversion rates, so take a moment to learn how to successfully use this tool from top industry leaders.

Call to Action

“Your landing page should feature some call to action – you can use your landing page to collect email addresses or other relevant information, in exchange for a great discount or more information about your products. This is not the place to feature lots of detail or in-depth information; that’s what the rest of your website is for. Your landing page should simply get the ball rolling and establish a connection between your visitor and your brand.” – Fred Gerantabee, Chief Experience Officer of Readers.com

Eliminate Distraction

“When you design your landing page, make sure to keep it as simple as possible. Only ask for essential information, and make your ask clear. One of the benefits of a good landing page is that it eliminates distracting information, like other links, testimonials, or an abundance of images. A streamlined landing page should only ask for one or two pieces of information. Visual cues help keep things simple too: use bold fonts and limit how many images you feature.” – Kashish Gupta, Founder and CEO of Hightouch

Segment Your Customer Base

“One great feature of landing pages is that they can be customized to your audience. Customers may have very different needs, depending on your company and the product you’re offering, and they may benefit from different information and offers. Whether your landing page segments automatically based on things like geographic location, or if it asks people to segment themselves based on their interests, designing a tailored experience for your users can ensure that they find what they’re looking for.” – Jordan Duran, Founder and Designer of 6 Ice

Follow Up With a Thank You

“If your landing page successfully captures user data, even if it’s just their name and email address, you should make sure you send a follow up email thanking the visitor for their interest. The email can be simple, just confirming that their information was received and welcoming them to your brand. This is a good way to ensure you’re making a positive first impression on the visitor, and is the first step in nurturing a good customer relationship.” – Jared Hines, Head of Operations of Acre Gold

Integrate Your Channels

“Your landing page should have a clear call to action, but you can also follow that up by connecting them to your other channels. Once they’ve signed up to receive emails from you, for example, maybe your next step is to direct them to your Instagram or Facebook page, or to a specific product page. Make sure your landing page directs your customers through a quick and easy process, so they don’t get lost trying to navigate around on their own.” – Nicholas Vasiliou, CEO of BioHealth Nutrition

Keep it Simple

“Don’t go overboard when designing your landing page. If customers are overwhelmed with options and testimonials, they will probably just exit out and you will have wasted your time and theirs. Focus on one task only, and keep the design streamlined and visually appealing. It’s also important to make sure your landing page has a similar design to the rest of your website, so people don’t feel duped, or think they’ve landed in the wrong place. Your landing page should be an extension of your brand.” – Isaiah Henry, CEO of Seabreeze Management

Set a Goal

“Be clear about what you want your landing page to accomplish. Your landing page should be part of your overall marketing strategy, and just like any other marketing campaign, the expectations should be outlined from the start. Maybe your goal is to convert leads to sales, or maybe it’s to get people to sign up for a free trial. Once you have clear goals, you can measure the success of different designs or layouts to make sure you’re on the right track.” – Lindsay McCormick, Founder and CEO of Bite

Test Your Landing Page

“When you design your landing page, it’s helpful to do some A/B testing so that you can try out different designs and formats. Use different images or language to see what works best for your users. If you’re worried your landing page is too cluttered, try eliminating some form options to see if that leads to higher conversion rates. When doing A/B testing, make sure you only adjust one factor at a time so you can determine the true impact of each component.” – Anish Patel, Founder of Tinto Amorio

Make Them An Offer They Can’t Refuse

“If your landing page requests something from your visitors, make sure you offer them something in return. Your landing page can be the place you offer a new customer discount, or a special subscriber-only perk. If your company hosts events, maybe your landing page offers access to an invite-only event in exchange for customer information. People expect to come into contact with landing pages, and they also expect to get a decent deal in exchange for personal information. Make sure your landing page upholds your end of the bargain, or your visitors might just click away.” – Derin Oyekan, Co-Founder of Reel

Don’t Make Them Scroll

“Just like newspapers, landing pages should feature their most important messages above the fold. In other words, your most compelling information should be immediately accessible to users when they click over to your website. Feature your lead form clearly near the top of the page so visitors don’t have to scroll down to access it. Many users may not realize they need to scroll and will simply exit the screen if they can’t figure out how to proceed.” – Tri Nguyen, Co-Founder and CEO of Network Capital

Stand Out From the Crowd

“Not only does it need to look attractive on first sight, but it also needs to be accessible, and functional, while displaying a degree of originality to stand out from the crowd. Of course, the contents of your landing page will differ depending on the product or service you offer, but there are elements that can commonly be found on successful landing pages. They could include anything from a video that demonstrates the value your company can offer, to a contact form that clearly explains the benefits of signing up to your mailing list, to awards that show off your past success.” – Desire Athow, Managing Editor of TechRadar Pro

Identify Their Pain Points

“Remember that someone with a nagging problem or challenge will look for solutions, one way or another. Be there when your ideal customers need you most – with your relevant, well-designed landing page geared towards a positive user experience. If your landing page is relevant both in web design, call to action, and content – you’ll become the go-to expert to somebody who’s been looking for a solution and you will increase conversion.” – Neil Patel, Co-Founder of Neil Patel Digital