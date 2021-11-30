Was it worth it? Tristan Thompson had an NBA fan ejected from the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies game for allegedly making comments about the Kardashian family.

During the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday, November 28, a Grizzlies fan lost his courtside seat at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, after he allegedly made comments directed at the Kings’ player, 30. According to TMZ, the comments were “Kardashian heckles.”

The power forward/center, who shares his 3-year-old daughter, True, with Khloé Kardashian, pointed the fan out to the refs and stadium staff. The man was ultimately escorted out of the arena by security. He raised his plastic cup of beer in the air on his way out, with 9:38 remaining in the game.

“Per multiple people around the fan that was thrown out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson,” Drew Hill, a writer for The Daily Memphian, tweeted.

The Kings’ head coach, Alvin Gentry, did not confirm the comments made were about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan but did say the man was “inappropriate” to the players.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“They can say anything they want to me, or they can boo and do everything they want with the players,” Gentry told reporters after the incident. “There’s no room for saying inappropriate things in a sporting event. That’s not why you’re there.”

Reps for Tristan and for the NBA did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Tristan and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloé, 37, welcomed True in April 2018 and have been dedicated coparents, despite Tristan’s cheating scandal.

“It’s not easy for me,” Khloé admitted on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast in October 2019. “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me.’ But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in-between that, I don’t believe in that.”

The pair even opted to “self-quarantining” together for True’s well-being, a source told In Touch in March 2020.

“They’re getting on better than ever,” the insider said at the time.

While the pair are no longer romantically involved, it’s clear that they still love and respect each other as people. Tristan even sent a sweet message to Khloé following her October cover of Health magazine in which she flaunted her fitness transformation and detailed her nutritious lifestyle.

“Wow!! You are so motivational KoKo!” the NBA player commented on her Instagram post promoting her cover. “So proud of your hard work and dedication to your [health care] and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups.”