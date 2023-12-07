Following her arrest in L.A. on November 24 for DUI — her second in two years — Tiffany Haddish has admitted she has a problem. “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” vowed the 43-year-old comedian, who was due in a Georgia court on December 4 regarding a DUI charge stemming from a January 2022 incident. “This will never happen again.”

Her loved ones hope she means it. “Her friends wanted her to go to rehab for a while,” says a source, adding that loved ones believe her issues contributed to her 2021 split with Common after a year of dating. “They’re terrified of what will happen if she doesn’t address her issues once and for all.”