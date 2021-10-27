Tara Reid addressed body-shamers after sharing photos of herself posing in a bikini, telling naysayers it’s important to “spread love” instead of “hate.”

“To all who made their great comments exposing their hate for my artsy picture I posted yesterday, it was the angle,” the Last Sharknado: It’s About Time star, 45, began a statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, October 27, in response to the criticism. “Here is another picture from yesterday to show you I am not too skinny; I have a high metabolism.”

Courtesy of Tara Reid/Instagram

The black-and-white photos that Reid was referring to showed herself standing outside while modeling a two-piece swimsuit. “Nothing better [than] your friend taking hot artsy pics of you in Palm Springs,” her caption read on Tuesday, October 26, tagging fellow actress Taryn Manning as her photographer.

Reid responded to those commenting about her petite frame in her latest Instagram post, writing, “Anyone with a high metabolism understands it’s impossible to gain weight. All I do is eat.“

The American Pie alum also made a point to express her gratitude for the individuals who shared their positive responses to the photo shoot she posed for, adding, “To everyone who wrote something nice and stuck up for me, I love you! And keep spreading that love, it is the only thing that will save this world.”

Reid‘s new statement comes after she addressed body-shamers in the comments section of her latest post.

“Stop hating. Start loving,” the Wyckoff, New Jersey, native wrote. “No one needs to be body-shaming. It’s not right, it’s not cool and it hurts people. Please don’t be one of those people, it does have an [effect].”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Manning, 42, also rushed to her pal’s defense in a separate comment, explaining that “no one deserves this level of vitriol.”

The Orange Is the New Black star continued, “It’s so dangerous and cruel. You truly have no idea. As I sit with her. She’s so strong and also very hurt. Her heart is pure gold.”

Reid previously talked about being widely scrutinized while discussing why she signed on for the film Worthless in 2017, which was about a young woman attempting to live up to the expectations of others.

“Bullying is such a big deal these days and it’s something I very much personalized with,” she told E! News that June. “In my life, I’ve had a lot of bullying, and I know what that feels like and how much it hurts,” Reid continued. “The body-shaming that is going on right now is to a degree that is so bad for girls, and I really relate to that, and I understand that, so this movie meant a lot to me.”