From Clueless to penniless. Actress Stacey Dash‘s net worth is no longer what it used to be. According to celebritynetworth.com, the 53-year-old only has $100,000 to her name.

Dash’s funds took a dive following her domestic battery case in 2019 and will likely take a tumble again following her divorce from Jeffrey Marty.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former Single Ladies star — who shares kids Lola Lovell with ex Brian Lovell and Austin Williams with ex Christopher Williams — filed for divorce from her fourth husband on Monday, June 15, in Pasco County, Florida.

Dash announced back in March that she and Marty were calling it quits. “Hello, everyone. My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding that she felt like “this is the right path” and wished her ex “nothing but the best.”

The couple wed in April 2018, 10 days after meeting for the first time and have had their fair share of ups and downs.

The Bronx native was arrested for domestic battery in Florida in September 2019 and claimed in court papers that she was broke and couldn’t afford her own lawyer.

Dash called 911 during an argument with Marty after allegedly pushing him and slapping him, but prosecutors dropped the case a few days later.

In May 2020, Dash was spotted selling videos of herself to fans for $50.

Keep scrolling to see how Dash made her money.

She made most of her earnings from television and film.

Dash had an appearance on The Cosby Show, CBS’ TV 101 and Moving, a 1988 comedy. However, her big break would come in 1995’s cult classic, Clueless. She played Dionne Davenport, Cher’s closest friend and fellow wealthy teen. She would reprise the role in the 1996 TV spinoff until it ended its run in 1999. She reportedly earned nearly $700,000 for the gig.

She had a lingerie line.

She started her own lingerie line in 2006 called Letters of Marque. In an interview with W magazine in 2008, Dash clarified that the name behind her brand had nothing to do with her. “It’s not Letters of Marque by Stacey Dash,” she told the outlet at the time. “It’s about the lingerie, not me.”

She added that she took a leap of faith in the fashion industry because she wanted to “bring pretty sexy back, without being too provocative. I feel like it’s all gone too far.”

Other ventures.

In addition to entertainment and beauty, Dash dabbled in other areas as well. She posed nude in Playboy in its August 2006 issue. In May 2014, she was hired as a contributor to Fox News, but in January 2017, they announced her contract would not be renewed. During her time with the network, she was suspended for swearing during a rant directed at Barack Obama and expressed controversial views on Middle Eastern immigration and transgender rights.

Dash released an autobiography titled There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative in 2016.