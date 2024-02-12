Shirtless Streakers Tackled on the Field at Super Bowl 2024

While the Super Bowl 2024 matchup was full of action, there was a lot more drama going on at Allegiant Stadium than viewers saw on TV. Two shirtless streakers ran onto the field during the third quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11. What happened next was truly shocking.

Videos captured by people in the crowd were shared on X, documenting both of the men attempting to run across the field while the game was going on. It appears they were both tackled and escorted off of the field by security after attempting the stunt. It is unclear what happened to them after they left the field.

One of the streakers had his Instagram handle written across his chest. X users were quick to identify him as Alex Gonzalez. “Todays going to be legendary,” he teased in his Instagram Story ahead of the game, as well as showing off a wad of cash. He later shared the view from what appeared to be his seats, which were located right in front of the Kansas City Chiefs end zone.

The incident was not broadcast on TV, which is standard practice for most sporting events. It was later subtly revealed by referee Bill Vinovich that the streakers did not impact the play. The game continued on as normal, as the Chiefs ended up defeating the 49ers 25-22.

“Streaker kept their pants on. Sign of the times. No one willing to go all the way anymore!” one person hilariously wrote on X after the incident. The second streaker was not immediately identified.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

While many X users got a kick out of all of the videos captured from different angles in the stadium, others poked fun at the moment, comparing it to a shirtless Jason Kelce. Jason, 36, famously took his shirt off in the stands at Highmark Stadium when he was cheering on brother Travis Kelce and the Chiefs at a game a few weeks ago.

The hilarious memes comparing Jason to the streakers were endless on X! He also recently recreated his shirtless moment in an ad for Frank’s RedHot, tearing off his shirt while cooking in the kitchen. It’s hard not to love the Kelce brothers after an incredible NFL season — and all of the interesting moments that happened during the big game!