The forecast for June 2 through June 8.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21.

It’s decision time! Domestic matters need your attention, but so do work-related projects. Use your common sense when a loved one acts peculiar. LUCKY NUMBER: 12.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22.

Life takes on a stop-and-go quality this week, which can be frustrating. An opportunity for troubleshooting could make or break your rep with a certain someone. Visit an old friend. LUCKY NUMBER: 8.

Leo: July 23 – August 22.

Privacy is important right now, but avoid giving the impression that you have something to hide. This week is full of enjoyment and warm feelings — and it couldn’t come at a better time. LUCKY NUMBER: 3.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22.

You love keeping busy this week, especially when you’re taking

the lead. But you must consider the feelings of others or face the consequences. LUCKY NUMBER: 10.

Libra: September 23 – October 22.

Start looking beyond your usual horizons, because this is a wonderful week for discovering something new. Take a risk — the universe is aligned in your favor. Tackle a new project at work. LUCKY NUMBER: 9.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21.

Conversations are important this week, as you seek to understand everything on a deeper level. The motives of other people become clear, helping you figure out your next step. LUCKY NUMBER: 5.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21.

Change is an integral part of life — you are discovering that now more than ever. Usher in new experiences and challenges. Don’t let someone take advantage of your kindness. LUCKY NUMBER: 11.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19.

Taking care of details seems like a nuisance at the start of the week, but you will soon find it was worth it. You feel emotionally cut off from someone special, but all is well by week’s end. LUCKY NUMBER: 4.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18.

Consider the progress you are making with a long-term plan: Is it time to kick things into high gear? Hard work looms, but if you get it out of the way now, you can enjoy the surprise coming your way. LUCKY NUMBER: 7.

Pisces: February 19 – March 2.

You’re grateful for the encouragement you receive from others — but are they urging you to follow your heart or pushing their own agenda? You catch the eye of someone, and it could lead to love. LUCKY NUMBER: 2.

Aries: March 21 – April 19.

Open your ears! A refusal to listen to another viewpoint makes you look bad, but you can recover with a simple apology. Staying active is the key to a light mood. LUCKY NUMBER: 6.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20.

Review and rethink a major goal in light of something you learn this week. It may seem like a big step backward, but it could be very beneficial in the long run! Pace yourself. LUCKY NUMBER: 1.