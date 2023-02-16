Defending herself. Rihanna clapped back at a social media user who criticized her for calling her son “fine.”

The exchange began when the “Only Girl (In the World)” singer, 34, took toInstagram to share photos from her British Vogue photo shoot with A$AP Rocky and their son on Wednesday, February 15.

“My son so fine! Idc idc idc!” she captioned several photos of her and her son, whose name has not yet been revealed. “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue.”

While several fans rushed to the comments section to gush about how adorable her son is, one critic commented, “Who calls a baby fine?”

“His mother!!!” Rihanna hit back.

The Barbados native continued to interact with her fans when another person said he is “more like cute [and] adorable” because he’s not a “grown man.” Rihanna once again defended her caption by writing, “You just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!”

The “Umbrella” singer and A$AP Rocky, 34, welcomed their first child together in May 2022. Less than one year later, she revealed that she’s pregnant with baby No. 2 while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 12.

“She kept the baby news under wraps and only told family members, her stylist and a couple of close friends, until she couldn’t keep quiet about it any longer,” a source exclusively told In Touch about the surprise reveal.

The insider added that the couple – who went public with their romance in 2021 – believed the Super Bowl was the “ideal” place to make the announcement because it’s the “biggest sports event of the year.”

While both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are ecstatic to expand their family, the source revealed that the second pregnancy wasn’t planned. “I don’t think she quite realized how fertile a woman is after giving birth, and was surprised to conceive again so quickly [after her son]!” the insider shared. “But it’s a welcomed surprise!”

An additional insider tells In Touch that the “Good for You” rapper is “overjoyed about becoming a dad again and is championing” Rihanna. “The pregnancy has been quite tiresome for her and he’s always there in the wing, doting on her,” the source said. “Becoming parents has solidified their relationship.”

While the pair have been known to keep their romance out of the spotlight, it was revealed that they began wedding planning during their Barbados vacation in November 2022. “Rihanna and A$AP have been secretly flying to and from the island since then getting everything and everyone set up for it,” the insider teased.