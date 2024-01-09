RHONJ’s Joe Gorga Escorted Out of Son Gino’s Wrestling Match

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have seen Joe Gorga ride hard for his family and that doesn’t stop with his kids. The reality star was escorted out of his son Gino Gorga’s wrestling match on January 6 after he got in a near-physical altercation with the referee.

Joe, 47, attended the sports event at Parsippany Hills High School in New Jersey and lost his cool when Gino was pinned down by an opponent, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ. The Bravo husband rushed to the wrestling mat while the match was in play and got face-to-face with the referee as his eldest son was still on the ground. The athletic staff quickly intervened and physically placed Joe off the mat. The entrepreneur still had feelings to get off his chest, but the referee continued to blow his whistle and repeatedly said, “Get out of the gym. You have lost your privileges to watch wrestling,” until Joe exited the building. It’s unknown if Joe’s wife, Melissa Gorga, was at the wrestling match.

Reps for Joe Gorga did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

The real estate developer’s rep told TMZ that the referee “made bad and unfair calls” while Gino’s opponent “mistreated” him. Additionally, an eyewitness ​claimed to the outlet that Gino’s opponent “excessively slammed him on the mat” twice and gave Joe a “dirty look” before he “stuck out his tongue” to him when he won the match.

Joe has yet to publicly address the altercation. That being said, Gino shared photos of the match via Instagram on Monday, January 8.

Getty

In addition to Gino, 16, Melissa, 44, and Joe share kids Antonia Gorga, 18, and Joey Gorga Jr., 13.

The eldest of the brood left the Gorga household in the fall of 2023 when she moved to attend the University of Delaware. She was also accepted to the University of Rhode Island and Penn State University. Gino, for his part, has followed in his father’s wrestling footsteps and consecutively placed first in the Tri-County Youth Wrestling Tournament in 2017 and 2018. Joey Jr. is the football star of the family and often joins his dad in the gym for a pump session.

It goes without saying, Joe supports his kids’ extracurricular and academic achievements and doesn’t shy away from praising them on social media.

“This kid is the best. We were on our way to the jewelry store to let Gino pick out his birthday present when I got a call from one of the sites saying they had an emergency,” he wrote via Instagram in September 2023 after Gino’s 16th birthday. “We made a pit stop and this kid didn’t complain, he just got out and helped his dad. I’m so proud of the man he’s becoming @ginogorga.”