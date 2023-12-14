Pink proved she’s still a rockstar when she clapped back at a troll on social media after they made a rude comment about her age.

After Pink, 44, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 5 to promote the upcoming dates on her Summer Carnival tour, a fan responded to the post by writing that she “got old” on Tuesday, December 12.

“Yes, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first ‘grateful’ every day,” the “What About Us” singer wrote in response to the comment. “What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able to still piss off complete strangers just by existing. F–k yeah times 44!”

Shortly after Pink – whose real name is Alecia Moore – posted her response, fans rushed to the thread to praise her for standing up for herself and embracing her age.

“Getting older is a blessing and you are absolutely stunning!!!” one person commented. Another fan directly told the critic, “You know that’s how life works, yes? People get older as time goes on. Just like you’ll get older if you’re fortunate enough. It’s not an insult. It’s a privilege to get older, not everyone has that chance. Do better.”

Pink’s decision to address the social media user is not the first time she has clapped back at a fan when it came to her appearance. In 2018, the “So What” singer responded to someone that told her she was “so old that [she] should be named Purple instead.”

“You must be from L.A.,” she told the fan at the time. “Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f–king minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

Pink continued to discuss aging in a following post. “I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot,” she told her fans via X. “I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”

She has never been afraid to defend herself, and that includes when she’s faced backlash for her parenting decisions.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

After she was slammed for how she was raising her daughter, Willow, and son, Jameson, Pink got ahead of the mom-shamers when she shared a photo of Willow playing in the sprinklers on a summer day in 2019.

“Here’s a picture of my child running through water,” Pink, who shares her kids with husband Carey Hart, captioned the photo. “It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was … gasp … working!!!! In another country!”

Pink made sure she got her message across by including hashtags that read, “F—k the parenting police” and, “If you feel like unfollowing please god do it quickly.”