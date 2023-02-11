The future is bright. Amid Paula Abdul‘s new partnership with Psychics1on1, the “Straight Up” singer has opened up about how psychics foretold her American Idol success.

“I had been told by two different spiritual advisors and psychics that I’m going to end up doing a job – a show,” the Grammy Award winner, 60, told the Daily Mail on Wednesday, February 8. “60 million albums is going to be nothing compared to a TV show that I’m going to be doing that is going to be a global success around the world.”

A few years later, Abdul started her tenure on American Idol, where she served as a judge from 2002 to 2009 alongside Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell. “Almost three years to the time that I got this advice, it all happened with American Idol,” she explained, noting that two separate psychics both gave her nearly identical, specific details about the reality show, telling her the show would be a “juggernaut” that would “transcend generations.”

The dance icon has been a fan of psychic advisors throughout the years. “It’s served me very well. I am just really all about spiritual guidance and these amazing people have helped me,” Abdul explained. “Sometimes you just need a little bit of guidance and advice. … It’s helped me look out for things that I may have not even considered and, you know, I pay attention to signs.”

She hopes to help other people find the right psychics, mediums and healers, with Psychics1on1, which has over 3,300 spiritual advisors accessible to over 19,000 clients. As a founding partner, Abdul will be share “her tips on making the most out of a psychic reading, her secrets to inner peace, psychic advice that changed her life, and horoscope hacks” with the platform’s users, according to a press release.

“I am so excited to tell you about my partnership with Psychics1on1, a modern platform where you can connect with expert, vetted psychics through video chat or audio call,” Abdul said in a statement. “What makes me so excited about this venture is the fact that I’ve been helped through spiritual advisors, incredible psychics who have been spot-on, who have helped me navigate my way throughout my career and my love life. I have found spiritual advice offers wonderful lessons that are yours for the taking if you allow yourself to be open minded enough to seek that spiritual guidance.”

Psychics1on1.com was developed by Avi Vaknin, a tech entrepreneur, with initial seed funding from Robert Earl, Abdul’s longtime pal and the founder of Planet Hollywood.

“Paula and I have been friends for many years. Her talent knows no bounds and her love for spirituality is completely authentic, making her a natural fit for Psychics1on1,” Earl said in a statement. “We are so excited to welcome Paula to our family and look forward to seeing how Psychics1on1 continues to grow and expand with her deep knowledge and oversight.”