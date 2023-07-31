Actor Paul Reubens became known for his comedic alter ego Pee-wee Herman in the early 1980s. His beloved character went on to appear in several movies and TV shows until 2016. With the character’s success, it’s no surprise that Paul had a high net worth at the time of his death in July 2023.

What Is Paul Reubens’ Net Worth?

Paul Reubens had a net worth of $5 million when he died, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Paul Reubens Make Money?

Paul earned money as a comedian, actor, producer, writer and director. He was most known for creating the character of Pee-wee Herman, a fictional comedian whom everyone knew did not have what it took to be successful. Paul came up with the idea during an improv session with The Groundlings in the late 1970s, and he went on to star as Pee-wee in The Pee-wee Herman Show at The Groundlings Theatre in 1981. The stage show’s success led HBO to broadcast an episode to a national audience.

Paul brought the character to film with Pee-wee’s Big Adventure in 1985, which paved the way for a children’s series called Pee-wee’s Playhouse. The character’s other films include Big Top Pee-wee and Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.

In addition to playing Pee-wee, Paul appeared in several other film and TV projects, including Gotham, Portlandia, What We Do in the Shadows, The Blacklist, Everybody Loves Raymond and more. He also had voice roles in video games like The Nightmare Before Christmas: Oogie’s Revenge, Minecraft: Story Mode and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Art Streiber/augustimage.com

How Did Paul Reubens Die?

Paul died at the age of 70 on July 30, 2023, after a battle with cancer. His team shared the news of his passing and remembered him in a statement the following day.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the statement read. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

The statement came with a note from Paul to fans addressing his decision to fight cancer in private.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Paul’s message read. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”