Keeping secrets? Nicole Kidman revealed she doesn’t share all the details of her racy sex scenes with her husband, Keith Urban.

According to the Oscar winner, 54, Keith, 53 understands the demands of her work — and stays in the dark about her projects until the final edit.

“My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved,” the Nine Perfect Strangers star told E! News’ Daily Pop on Sunday, August 8. “He sees the show at the very end when it’s a show, all edited together, and he’s fresh eyes. He doesn’t read any script, he really doesn’t know what’s going on on the set.”

What’s going on on set includes steamy on-screen scenes with recent HBO costars, Alexander Skarsgård, in Big Little Lies and Hugh Grant in The Undoing.

“He doesn’t know much about what I’m really doing,” the actress joked about the Grammy award-winning singer.

The couple’s respect for one another’s work may be one aspect that has helped their 15-year marriage thrive in industries where divorce announcements are as common as marriage announcements.

“He’s got his own career that he’s completely absorbed in,” Nicole said.

The Australian actress and the New Zealand-born Australian singer met at a G’Day USA event honoring Australians in Los Angeles in January 2005. By June, the Moulin Rouge! actress knew that Keith was the one.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Nicole told People. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.'”

After Keith took her on a motorbike trip to Woodstock, New York, the deal was sealed for Nicole.

“Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is,'” Nicole said.

A year after standing on Nicole’s stoop with gardenias, flowers that symbolize gentleness, joy and secret love, the two were married in June 2006 in Manly, Australia. They currently live in Nashville with their daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8.