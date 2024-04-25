He officially retired in 2015, but veteran newsman Bob Schieffer is still hard at work — only this time, as an artist. An exhibition of Bob’s paintings, titled “Looking for the Light,” is on display at the American University Museum in Washington, D.C., through May 19.

“I decided what I would do is try to document the changes that the country was going through [during the pandemic],” says Bob, 87, who studied at NYC’s Art Students League in 1980 while anchoring the CBS Morning News. “You could see even in the early part of it this was not just a pandemic — this was something that was changing our culture from the very beginning. And that’s really how I got this started.”