The fall and winter seasons are the most anticipated time of the year for shopping. While consumers are on the hunt for the best deals to save money on for school and all the upcoming holidays, there is one shopping hack that takes the guilt out of splurging on everyday and designer staples by allowing users to earn money while shopping and sharing.

Chirpyest is the new social commerce platform that makes it easy for consumers to earn cash back while shopping. Unlike the other major players in this space, Chirpyest is a startup, so they have a twist on how they do things with consumers sharing and earning cash back.

Chirpyest members can earn up to 30% cashback by shopping at over 850 retailers in fashion, home, beauty, travel, fitness, and lifestyle categories. Featuring brands like Target, Pottery Barn, Wayfair, Overstock.com, Adidas, Urban Outfitters, Old Navy, and Nike, consumers can earn actual cash for shopping for everyday items. The platform is also connected to high-end brands such as Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus, Veronica Beard, Lululemon, MyTheresa, FarFetch, and Anthropologie, so members get a wide variety of options.

Continue reading to learn more about Chirpyest’s features and how it helps consumers earn cash back.

Share Finds to Earn More

Chirpyest

Sharing and earning are key for Chirpyest’s CEO, Colette Shelton, a Forbes Magazine-ranked interior design blogger, who saw a market gap and opportunity. While writing her blog COCOCOZY, she noticed consumers did not have the same access to earning passive income for sharing shopping finds like influencers or content creators. “Chirpyest takes cash back to the next level by giving everyday consumers the ability to recommend products and earn money,” Shelton says.

Chirpyest differentiates itself from competitors in the space, like Rakuten and Honey, with custom tools to help consumers share and earn. First, there is the Chirpyest browser extension, which shoppers can add to their Google Chrome toolbar. When a consumer visits a retailer’s site, the browser extension automatically lets them know whether cash back is available.

The Chirpyest extension is unique because it also features sharing tools. Chirpyest members can share and recommend products using the platform’s custom “shopping board” and “share with friends” tools. The “shopping board” is akin to a feature Amazon has promoted for content creators, Amazon storefronts. Amazon’s program is reserved for hand-picked creators who can only curate products found on Amazon. On the other hand, anyone can create and share a Chirpyest shopping board; they also have the flexibility of sharing items from hundreds of retailers. Many of Chirpyest’s members also use the shopping board feature as a universal shopping cart or a wishlist for special occasions to help organize and save on their purchases.

“Chirpyest makes creating affiliate links so easy! It takes me less than 5 minutes to create all my affiliate links for the week,” says content creator Claire Wenrick. The“share with friends” tool gives members the opportunity to earn revenue through sharing individual products via custom Chirpyest affiliate links.

The Community section of the site features a mix of regular consumers, small business owners, and content creators who are all curating and sharing their shopping ideas. Tiara Jones, a content creator, has been a Chirpyest member for over two years after discovering the company on their Instagram account. Jones says, “Chirpyest has produced multiple networking opportunities for me to meet other creators and learn valuable tools from them.”