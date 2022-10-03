In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the best things about fall fashion is that it gives you the opportunity to layer different pieces and create unique looks. And while layering can be a great way to express your personal style, it can also be a bit overwhelming if you’re not sure where to start.

If you’re looking to elevate your fall style, there are a few key accessories that can help you achieve the perfect look. Don’t be afraid to try out new combinations and experiment with different styles—that’s what fashion is all about!

Boots

First, a great pair of boots is essential for any fall outfit. Whether you opt for a classic style like Chelsea boots or something more unique like Western-inspired booties, make sure your footwear makes a statement.

“One of my favorite fall trends is over-the-knee boots,” says Brian Munce, Managing Director at Gestalt Brand Lab. “They look amazing with everything, from dresses to denim.”

The boots you choose say a lot about your personal style, so have fun with it!

Scarves

Another must-have fall accessory is a scarf. Not only do they keep you warm, but they can also add a pop of color or pattern to any outfit. And there are so many different ways to wear them—around your neck, as a headband, or even tied to your bag.

“I love scarves because they’re such a versatile accessory,” says Ann McFerran, CEO of Glamnetic. “They can dress up a casual outfit or add a touch of luxury to a more formal look.”

Whether you choose a woolen style for chilly days or a lightweight option for milder weather, make sure you have a scarf in your wardrobe this fall.

Bags

No matter what your personal style is, having a great bag is always important. And when it comes to fall fashion, there are so many amazing options to choose from. From cozy crossbody bags to sophisticated satchels, there’s a style for everyone.

“I always make sure to have a few different bags in my closet for fall,” says Theresia Le Battistini, CEO and Founder of Fashion League. “A varied assortment enables me to mix and match depending on my outfit and the occasion.”

If you’re looking for a bag that will go with everything, opt for a neutral color like black or brown. Or, if you want to add a pop of color to your outfit, choose a bag in a bold hue. No matter what you choose, make sure your bag is stylish and functional.

Hats

Another great fall accessory is a hat. Not only do they keep you warm, but they also add a touch of style to any outfit. And there are so many different hat styles to choose from—fedoras, beanies, berets, and more.

“Hats are one of my favorite accessories because they make such a statement,” says Omid Semino, CEO and Founder of Diamond Mansion. “They can completely transform an outfit and make you look effortless.”

No matter what your personal style is, there’s a hat out there for you. So don’t be afraid to experiment until you find the perfect one.

Belts

Don’t count out belts just yet—they’re still a key fall fashion accessory. Whether you wear them around your waist or draped over your shoulder, belts can add a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

“I love belts because they help define your waist and add a touch of luxury to any look,” says Michael Van, CEO of Furnishr. “They’re the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.”

Whether you choose a skinny style or a wide-calf option, make sure your belt is both stylish and functional. And don’t be afraid to experiment with different colors and materials—this is one accessory where you can really have fun!

Jackets

Of course, no fall wardrobe is complete without a great jacket. Whether you choose a leather moto or a cozy wool coat, make sure your outerwear makes a statement.

“It’s a good idea to have a few different jackets on hand to mix and match with your outfits,” says Miles Beckett, CEO and Co-Founder of Flossy. “A denim jacket always looks great with jeans, while a blazer can dress up any look.”

If you live in a warmer climate, you can still get away with wearing lighter jackets like bombers and jean jackets. Just make sure to throw a scarf around your neck to keep warm.

Shoes

Your shoes can make or break your outfit, so it’s important to choose the right pair. Fall is all about rugged and sturdy footwear, so leave your sandals at home and opt for boots instead.

“Boots are a great choice for fall because they keep your feet warm and dry,” says Vimla Black Gupta, CEO of Ourself. “If you live in a rainy climate, make sure to invest in a good pair of waterproof boots.”

If you don’t want to wear boots all the time, you can also try out some trendy sneakers or loafers. Just make sure they’re made of sturdy materials like leather or canvas.

Jewelry

Your jewelry should also reflect the change in season. Trade in your dainty necklaces and bracelets for chunkier pieces that will make a statement.

“I love wearing chunky necklaces and bracelets in the fall because they add a touch of sophistication to any outfit,” says Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik. “Another great option is to layer multiple thin chains for a similar effect.”

If you’re looking for something more understated, try adding a pop of color to your jewelry. A brightly colored scarf or pair of earrings can really brighten up an outfit.

Sunglasses

Just because the temperatures are cooling down doesn’t mean you can ditch your sunglasses. In fact, fall is the perfect time to break out your favorite pair of shades.

“I love wearing sunglasses in the fall because they add a touch of mystery to any outfit,” says Karim Hachem, VP of eCommerce at Sunshine 79. “Plus, our eyes deserve protection from the sun all year round.”

If you don’t have a pair of sunglasses, now is the perfect time to invest in a pair. Just make sure to choose a style that flatters your face shape.

Jeans

No fall wardrobe is complete without a great pair of jeans. Denim is always in style, so it’s the perfect fabric to transition from summer to fall.

“I like to wear darker wash jeans in the fall because they go with everything,” says Justin Soleimani, Co-Founder of Tumble. “A great pair of jeans can be dressed up or down, so they’re perfect for any occasion.”

If you’re looking for something a little different, try out a pair of colored jeans. They’ll add a pop of color to any outfit, and they’ll help you stand out from the crowd.

As you can see, there are many ways to elevate your fall style with the right accessories. By investing in a few key pieces, you can easily make the most of your fall apparel. So don’t be afraid to experiment with different accessories and find what works best for you.