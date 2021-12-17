Meet the new players of the celebrity alcohol industry. The Miami-based friends joined forces to launch GrapeStars over 3 years ago.

After a long and arduous journey, GrapeStars now helps over 200+ celebrities distribute their wines and spirits online, as well as helping them monetize through their massive social media followings. It’s safe to say 200+ celebrities with over 1.2B followers qualifies as a significant marketing machine.

“GrapeStars has been so supportive of Goddess since we launched in 2020, and they fully support my dream to attract more women and BIPOC leaders to the wine business. With GrapeStars, Goddess can break cultural barriers in wine and bring me closer to my amazing fans across the country” – Grammy Award-winning, Oscar nominated singer, actress & producer; Mary J. Blige.

GrapeStars is also a one-stop-shop for celebrities who want to create their own brand of alcohol. With relationships with over 160 of the top producers in the world, GS can create any type of alcohol a celeb may want to launch, including wines, champagnes, vodka, tequila, mezcal, gin, bourbons, cognacs, or others.