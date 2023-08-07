Jeremy Allen White is seemingly moving on amid his divorce from his estranged wife, Addison Timlin. The Bear star sparked romance rumors with Ashley Moore when they were spotted kissing in August, but who is the model?

Who Is Ashley Moore?

Ashley is best known for working in the fashion industry as a model. Additionally, she is an actress and previously starred as Riley on the 2021 series I Know What You Did Last Summer. She also appeared in the 2016 film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

The California native has several projects in the works, including the upcoming films Salvation, Festival of the Living Dead, Tripped Up and Rule of Thirds.

She has also appeared in the music videos for Drake and Majid Jordan’s song “Hold on, We’re Going Home” in 2013 and Kygo and Chelsea Cutler’s collaboration “Not OK” in 2019.

Ashley – who is an avid traveler and regularly shares photos of herself on vacation around the world via Instagram – is signed by The Gersh Agency and is also represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Is Jeremy Allen White Dating Ashley Moore?

Jeremy and Ashley sparked romance rumors when they were spotted passionately kissing during a stroll outside in Los Angeles on August 5.

During the make out session, he wrapped his arms around her hips as she caressed his face with her hands. In addition to participating in PDA during the walk, the pair also grabbed food during the date.

While the photos sent fans into a frenzy online, neither Jeremy nor Ashley have publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

When Did Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Split?

The Shameless actor was seen kissing Ashley just three months after Addison filed for divorce in May after three years of marriage.

She submitted a divorce filing categorized as “dissolution with minor child” at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, according to paperwork obtained ​at the time.

Courtesy of Ashley Moore/Instagram

Two months after Addison filed for divorce, the former couple sparked reconciliation rumors in late July when they were spotted hugging at their daughter’s soccer game. During the game, Jeremy kissed the side of his ex’s head as they gave each other a side hug.

Jeremy and Addison met in 2008 while filming Afterschool, though didn’t start dating until years later and confirmed their romance in 2013.

They became engaged in April 2019 and tied the knot that October. The pair welcomed their first daughter, Ezer, in 2018, while they expanded their family in 2020 when Addison gave birth to their second daughter, Dolores.