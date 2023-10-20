There will be no seven-year itch for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. The parents of sons Shai, 6, and 4-month-old Rio say their marriage is stronger than ever (they celebrated their sixth anniversary in July), and that the dreaded D-word just isn’t an option.

“We live in a world where it’s so easy to divorce and say, ‘I’ve had enough, I’m out,’” says Maks, 43. “For us, when we have fights or when we’re exhausted, we look at it as a heavy period that we’ll get through and move on from.” Here, the pro dancers (Peta, 37, is currently paired up with Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars) talk to In Touch’s Fortune Benatar about date nights, their new partnership with Venmo and Hallmark and who’s made them the most starstruck.

What’s the secret to your relationship?

MC: Having a great foundation. People want a building with colors and lights and all of this stuff, but they have to think about the foundation first. And we’re that couple — we have that spark. I don’t want to be without her, and she’s sad without me. Every time one of us is going on a plane, there are tears.

Do you go on date nights?

MC: We don’t know what that is!

PM: Right now, it’s hard. But you really do have to carve out that time. It’s important to go out for dinner, see a movie.

Tell us about teaming up with Hallmark and Venmo for their first-of-its-kind Hallmark + Venmo Cards.

PM: You get to marry a beautiful Hallmark card with the gift of Venmo with just a click of a button. For a busy working family with two kids, it’s genius.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

How has Shai been adjusting?

PM: He’s thrilled. He can’t wait for Rio to start talking and playing.

MC: They have the same age difference as me and my brother, Val. I’m going to follow the way of our parents, who kept us very tight.

Do you see yourselves having more kids?

MC: As a matter of fact, we’re pregnant with triplets! [Laughs]

PM: If it happens, I’ll be thrilled. To have three would be amazing, but for right now we’ll take it one day at a time.

Peta, how is it being back on DWTS?

PM: It’s invigorating. Being pregnant and not being able to use your body like you’re used to can get to you mentally. I’m happy to work on my fitness again.

Maks, do you offer advice?

MC: I try to stay away. Obviously, if she needs help, I’m not going to be a D-bag and say, “No, I don’t want to offer you my opinion on the cha-cha.”

PM: If I bombard him with stuff, it’s not the best dynamic for us. I’ve done this for long enough.

What’s been the biggest lesson you’ve both learned from working on DWTS?

MC: We got a crash course in reality TV.

PM: How to manage people and different personalities.

Do you have a motto you live by?

MC: Don’t be an a–hole!

PM: That is such a Maks thing to say!

MC: It’s a good one!

