Kris Jenner has great skin, but it looked so flawless in an Instagram video shared by makeup artist Samer Khouzami on Monday, August 28, that some fans thought it had been created with artificial intelligence. Samer captioned the post, “The momager @krisjenner for today’s glam,” but fans flooded the comments roasting the filtering.

The Kardashians star, 67, posed at the bottom of her staircase wearing a black and white polka dot shirt with not a single wrinkle on her face. “This looks like AI,” one fan wrote while another responded to the comment, “Right?! I got creepy uncanny valley vibes from this.” One user added that the video “looks like an ad for AI filters.”

Courtesy of Samer Khouzami/Instagram

Other fans were upset at how heavily filtered the photo seemed. “She is f–king stunning – but please show us this look without the ridiculous filter though? She doesn’t need it,” one person wrote while another chimed in, “Filters do so many people an injustice. She doesn’t need it. I want to see her real glam sans filter please. If the MUA is still using a filter even after their glam, what does that say about MUA? That’s you’re at your job.”

“Bro it looks super fake ! What is wrong with you?” a follower asked Samer as another added, “Can we take the filter off and see the actual makeup?”

One person who thought she looked amazing was Kris herself. She reposted the video to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “love you @samerkhouzami.”

The Hulu star has been open in the past about what work she’s had done. During a 2015 appearance on E!’s Good Work with Ru Paul and Botched surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, Kris said she had “Botox and fillers and laser [treatments] and things like that. I had a boob job in the ’80s after four kids because gravity took over.” Nearly three decades later, the entrepreneur had the same surgeon remove the implants, “do a little lift and then put smaller ones in.”

Kris also shot down rumors that she had a nose job. “I get a lot of people saying I got my nose done … never had my nose done,” she noted at the time. “I have the same nose I was born with.” The mother of six had a neck lift in 2011.

Nearly all the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been accused of using heavy filters in their social media posts. Kylie Jenner even confessed during a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians that she was scaling back on the heavy editing of her photos after seeing too many young girls copying her perfect appearances in social media pictures. “I went through that stage too. I feel like I’m in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you,” she explained.

“I always loved myself. I still love myself,” Kylie, 26, continued. “One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was just this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face — which is false. I’ve only gotten fillers and I don’t want that to be part of my story.”