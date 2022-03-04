Kim Kardashian has stirred up quite the buzz around her romance with Pete Davidson. It appears the reality TV superstar was tied to the SNL cast member far before the start of their relationship, having posted an Instagram photo captioned with lyrics from Ariana Grande’s song “Pete Davidson” in September 2018.

“Universe must have my back,” wrote Kim, 41, with a sparkle emoji. The caption was of a photo of herself from behind wearing a latex minidress and a booty-length, bright green wig while stepping into a Lamborghini that matched.

Some fans pointed out that the lyrics come from a song released by Ariana, 28, amid her short-lived engagement to Pete, 28. Commenters also speculated on the significance of the post, suggesting a possible hidden message.

At the time, the comedian was engaged to the Nickelodeon alum, who dedicated the song to her then-fiancé on her album Sweetener.

“Universe must have my back, fell from the sky into my lap / And I know you know that you’re my soulmate and all that,” the track’s lyrics read.

The singer and Pete met in 2016 on the set of Saturday Night Live. They began dating two years later, going Instagram official in May 2018. The couple announced their engagement in June 2018 after just a few weeks.

Their relationship ended later that same month, with Ariana telling Vogue that the romance was “highly unrealistic.”

“I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” the “Positions” singer said.

Meanwhile, Kim was preoccupied with her own ever-bustling life. In June 2018, her prison reform campaign led to the release of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been sentenced to life in prison for her minor role in the drug trade in 1996. Additionally, the model and TV personality and her then-husband Kanye West had welcomed their third child into the world, Chicago West, at the start of the year.

The photo Kim posted was taken while she was on a night out with Larsa Pippen and Jonathan Cheban in Miami Beach in August 2018.

After Ariana’s split from Pete, the “Thank U, Next” singer dated Social House band member Mikey Foster and then real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she married in May 2021.

As for the King of Staten Island actor, he has since dated various celebs like Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley.

In November 2021 he was spotted hanging out with Kim, one month after she hosted SNL. Pete and Kim confirmed their relationship that same month with a photograph of the couple holding hands in Palm Springs.

Despite unpredictable behavior and public outbursts from Kanye surrounding his separation from Kim, the mother of four has been mostly quiet about what she thinks of her new relationship. She did, however, shed some light on where her head is at on Thursday morning when she “liked” a tweet praising Pete.

“For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know,” wrote filmmaker James Gunn, who worked with Pete in the 2016 movie Suicide Squad. “A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”