Taking her fans to the cleaners? Khloé Kardashian has drawn ire from fans after listing her daughter True Thompson‘s used clothes for sale instead of donating them.

“[Oh, my God,] I miss seeing True in these outfits,” Khloé, 37, shared via Twitter on January 14, along with a link to the kid’s section of Kardashian Kloset — a website considered the “official resale site of the Kardashian/Jenner family.”

Some of the items listed in the section include a Ralph Lauren jacket for $150, a pair of Fendi Kids jeans for $495 and an Aristocrat Kids dress, on sale for $556, originally listed for $695. Even simple t-shirts, such as a Mickey Mouse shirt, runs for $75, and a pair of Adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes for $55 — new Stan Smith shoes on the Adidas website run for around $75.

Naturally, some fans were taken aback by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum selling used children’s clothes as opposed to donating to organizations that help families.

“I love Khloé but this should be illegal,” a Twitter user commented on [Khloé’s] the Good American founder’s tweet. “I had no idea they were doing this. I have definitely changed my view.”

“Wow, True’s outfits cost more than some can afford. We recycle our babies’ clothes and give [them] to the next mother,” another wrote. “We take great care of them. … It’s better to give.” Another added, “It’s not like [Khloé] even paid for these in the first place! Do you realize how many people and designers must have sent her free clothing in the hopes of being photographed? Khloe is making a [100 percent] profit.”

One social media user simply asked, “Are you broke? These prices are ridiculous!”

This is not the first time Khloé has found herself in hot water over items sold on Kardashian Kloset. In July 2020, designer Christian Cowan accused the reality TV star of selling a sample dress he sent for her to borrow — instead, he claimed, it ended up on their resale website.

At the time, the designer shared a screenshot via Instagram of the dress and tagged Khloé, writing, “Why are my runway samples I loaned to you being sold on your website?” He added, “We’ve emailed [three] times and had no response.”

According to Us Weekly, the dress was listed for $1,300. A source informed the outlet that the dress was given to Khloé by her stylist and it was not a loan. The source added that Christian had never asked them to return the dress.