Demi Moore is saddling up for a starring role in Landman — the newest TV epic from Yellowstone producer Taylor Sheridan — but sources exclusively tell In Touch that her longtime pal Kevin Costner is not happy about the Ghost actress working with the 1923 writer.

The Striptease star, 61, is appearing alongside Billy Bob Thornton, 68, in the upcoming Paramount+ drama.

Despite Kevin’s career resurgence following his leading role in Taylor’s breakout series, sources say he’s not happy about Demi’s new partnering.

The Western’s creator admitted his leading man was “very upset” as far back as season 2 over the story arc of his character, John Dutton. Kevin quit last year halfway through the show’s fifth season, claiming he was told he’d have to take a pay cut to continue with its sixth.

A source claims the Dances with Wolves star warned Demi against working with Sheridan. “He told Demi that Taylor will court you but once he has you under his control, it’s game over. You’re just another actor who can be replaced,” the insider says.

“Demi respects Kevin’s opinion,” another insider notes. “But she doesn’t get big film offers any longer. Demi figures if she’s going to be doing TV, she might as well be working with the hottest producer around!”