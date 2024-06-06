Kathy Griffin’s estranged husband Randy Bick accused the comedian of refusing to let him into the home they shared during their marriage to retrieve his personal belongings, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Bick, 45, asked that Griffin be ordered to allow him into the Los Angeles mansion to “inventory and collect” his property with a third-party present. Bick said they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle on January 1, 2020.

He claimed the prenup laid out the terms for a potential separation.

In his filing, Bick revealed he left the home the weekend of December 22, 2023, after Griffin requested “time apart” over the Christmas holiday weekend. Bick said they participated in a couple’s therapy session on December 23, 2023.

“I packed a small duffle bag with some clothes and toiletries and left for the weekend. When I told [Griffin] that I would be returning home, she refused to allow me to return and threatened, without any basis whatsoever, to “call the cops” if I were to return to the residence,” Bick said in a declaration filed in court.

Griffin, 63, filed for divorce on December 28. Bick said his lawyer reached out to her attorney to facilitate a time for him to pick up his belongings from the home. He said Griffin has refused to let him on the property. Instead, he said Griffin “has “packed and boxed“ my belongings without my review, consent or approval.”

Bick added, “I have always treated Petitioner with love and respect and have never given her a reason to feel unsafe with me in the home. Despite the fact that she has filed for divorce, there is no reason that I should not receive the courtesy and respect that I deserve as both a long-term employee and, more importantly, her husband and partner.”

He said his life was rocked by the split. “Upon termination of our relationship, I not only found myself homeless, but also suddenly unemployed and without any source of income to financially support myself through this inherently expensive transition. I have not yet been successful in securing new employment but have been actively interviewing and pursuing a new position,” he said.

In addition, he asked that Griffin be ordered to cover the expenses he paid to stay at hotels and Airbnb’s due to him having no home. He claimed the prenup stated he would be allowed to live in the marital home for 30 days after a divorce was filed. Bick said, “I had the right to stay in the marital residence for 90 days starting December 28, 2023. However, [Griffin] has refused to allow me to reside in the residence since insisting I leave the residence.”

In addition, Bick claimed Griffin removed him from her health insurance plan. He asked that she be ordered to reinstate him on the plan. He asked the court to allow him access to the home, order Griffin to pay him $21k to reimburse him for the hotel expenses and another $22k for legal fees. In her initial petition, Griffin asked the court to terminate Bick’s right to spousal support.

Despite her request, her ex demanded the court award him support from the comedian in his response. The entertainer’s decision to end the marriage came days before their 4th wedding anniversary. The duo first started dating in 2011. Griffin’s close friend Lily Tomlin officiated the 2020 wedding. During the marriage, Griffin underwent surgery to remove cancer in her lungs.

Griffin has yet to respond to Bick’s recent motion in court.