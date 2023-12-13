Jennifer Aniston is dishing about her steamy sex scene with Jon Hamm on The Morning Show and giving the actor high marks for his professionalism.

“Having [director] Mimi [Leder] there, you’re protected, ”Jennifer, 54, told Variety in a Monday, December 11, cover story. “I never felt uncomfortable. Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, ‘You OK?’ It was also very choreographed. That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting.”

Unlike many productions which employ an intimacy coordinator to help actors navigate sex scenes with the direction and the rest of the crew as well as act as a liaison for the well-being of the stars involved, Jennifer said she and Jon were experienced enough to handle the scene without needing help, revealing they didn’t “prepare” for the moment.

“They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough!’ We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there,” the Friends alum continued.

Jennifer’s character, Alex Levy, slept with Jon’s Paul Marks, a tech billionaire who was trying to buy her network, UBA. While the pair initially clashed, a romance later developed when she thought he was a changed man.

The interviewer asked, “They had a passionate and, dare I say, sweet romance until she found out that he was a snake,” to which Jennifer responded how much she enjoyed it because she and Jon are close friends.

“But was he? Or was that just his nature? I don’t think he felt that it was intentional. He just is who he is. But that was fun. I’ve known the Hammanator for a long, long time,” she said of their onscreen chemistry.

Costar Reese Witherspoon asked her pal how long she’s known Jon and Jennifer revealed “12 years” and that they met via mutual friend Paul Rudd.

Director Mimi described the sex scene after the episode aired on October 11. “This is a mutual, genuine affection. And that’s why we chose not to do the rip-your-clothes-off sex scene. It was looking into each other’s eyes, finding the tender center of the scene. That first, deep emotional connection. Two people caught up in just caught up in each other, taken away by the moment,” she told Variety.

When the publication noted how rare it was to see Jennifer Aniston in a sex scene, Mimi replied, “It was a closed set, and two very grown-up actors who really understood the nature of the storytelling and were very much a part of it. We wanted it to be sensitive. We wanted it to be sexy. We wanted it to be adult. We wanted it to be emotional. They really let go. They’re great actors. And there you have it.”