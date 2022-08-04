Athlete Iman Shumpert has amassed a large net worth thanks to his long career in the NBA, time on Dancing With the Stars, dabbling in music and more. Keep reading to learn more about how he made money before his arrest.

What Is Iman Shumpert’s Net Worth?

Shumpert’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Iman Shumpert Make Money?

The Illinois native began his professional basketball career in 2011 when he began playing for the New York Knicks. He had a slow first few years after suffering multiple knee injuries. However, after getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, he found his footing and helped his team reach the 2015 NBA Finals.

Thanks to his stellar first year, he signed a $40 million contract extension with the Ohio-based team but continued to battle multiple injuries. During his career, he also played for the Sacramento Kings, the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets.

He was waived by the Nets in 2019 and hasn’t stepped foot on the court since. While he hasn’t formally announced a retirement, the Georgia Tech alum admitted it’s nice to do “something different.”

“I don’t have a contract, so its right that I don’t lie to myself like I don’t enjoy doing other things,” Shumpert told the Athletic in March. “I’m just taking the challenges and saying yes to everything.”

After leaving the basketball court, Shumpert went on to win season 30 of Dancing With the Stars with his partner, Daniella Karagach, and appeared during the DWTS 2022 tour. Variety reported in 2019 that the final three contestants on the competition show can take home a maximum of $295,000.

“The main joy that I have with being with Dancing with the Stars is not having to hide myself, not even a little bit,” Shumpert gushed before winning the mirror ball trophy.

In addition, the athlete released an album called Wake Up Love in 2020 and appeared on a number of other top tracks including “Handel Bars,” “Dear Kendrick” and “The Name Drop.”

The father of two, who shares kids Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert with wife Teyana Taylor, also owns multiple homes around the country, with his main residence in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite his booming career, Shumpert ran into legal trouble when he was arrested for having marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport on July 30, In Touch confirmed. The charge is classified as a State Jail Felony, and he could face up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted. Shumpert is awaiting trial.