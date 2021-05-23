Jamie Foxx and RD Whittington are giving viewers an inside look into the world of luxury cars, yachts and planes dealerships with their new Discovery show, Hustle & Roll.

“I am thrilled to partner with the teams over at Discovery, Propagate, and Big Breakfast on this exciting project. My friend RD Whittington is beyond just a rare luxury car dealer … he makes magic happen. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’re bringing with this show,” Jamie, 53, said in a press release.

The show will follow a group of highly competitive luxury car dealers, along with Whittington, who specialize in making their clients’ dreams come true — by any means necessary.

WiresOnly

“We are so excited to welcome Jamie Foxx to the Discovery family, and through his show, we are getting access to a rarely-seen business of sourcing and selling luxury cars, and the fascinating entrepreneurs who fiercely compete to succeed in this competitive market,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual.

Whittington, of company Wires Only, is an expert in sales of luxury automobiles, superyachts, boats and custom-designed aircraft. For the last 20 years, he has been the authority in this business and has made some of the biggest acquisitions of luxury vehicles. His clients include A-listers like Drake, Migos, Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Chris Brown, J Balvin, Ray J, P. Diddy, Tyga, Rich the Kid, Lil Pump and many others.

“I’m excited to finally showcase the world I swim in with opening the curtain behind how we buy, sell and customize the hottest ways to travel in the world,” Whittington said. “Jamie Foxx is family to me and I am so excited to take you on this journey into my world and open up the curtains to how I get my job done and keep all of my clients happy.”