Written in partnership with Thomas Herd.

In the midst of uncertainty and turmoil, entrepreneurship has still managed to thrive, with Americans starting new businesses at the fastest rate in over a decade. 3.2 million people have filed for a business application in 2020, up from 2.7 million at the same point in 2019. These entrepreneurs show us that the freedom to start something out of nothing and pursue your own personal passion is still alive and well. There are certainly more obstacles that may exist today than there was prior, but starting a business is always challenging. If you’re interested in starting your own company but need the resources and mentorship to get started, Goldfingr can help bridge that gap.

The Goldfingr app is a critical touchpoint for the club, which gives Goldfingr members easy access to all of its substantial offerings. Through this app, Goldfingr members can network with prospective partners, engage in mastermind and educational events, source deals for investments and raise capital for new ventures. In essence, the app serves as a hub for its members where they can get access to the award-winning international investment group. With all the resources that are available in addition to the expansive network of prominent individuals, it is straightforward that the companies that are connected to Goldfingr are not only innovative but also creative. If you are interested in being a part of the Goldfingr ecosystem, these are the steps: purchase a Goldfingr passport (NFT) with $GFT, get access to Goldfingr Tokens and these tokens will allow you to have access to a unique level of opportunities.

Companies in the Goldfingr ecosystem are succeeding in cryptocurrency, blockchain, DeFi, NFT, Real Estate, Hemp and in the metaverse. Currently, Goldfingr is collaborating with Matthias Mende, and his blockchain platform Bonuz International, which will give users the ability to purchase unique content and gain access to their favorite celebrities and crypto tokens. Moreover, Goldfingr is invested in Animal Concerts, which is an original application that uses cutting-edge metaverse technology. To go in detail, Animal Concerts hosted a Halloween party in the metaverse with leading artists: Future Alicia Keys, Diplo, Vista Rhymes, Meek Mill, Gunna and a long list of other A list talent in the pipeline. Moreover, a partnership with Matthias Mende’s bonuz market is taking place. Additionally, Goldfingr is pairing up with Banxx Group to give their members the ease of spending their crypto swapping a visa card that is invested in GG International, which is an innovative lottery app that uses blockchain technology to ensure that there is complete transparency in the industry.

Apart from accelerating ground-breaking companies, the Goldfingr ecosystem is also involved in Firestarter launchpad, h3r03s Coin, Decimated Games, Animal Concerts, Studyum.org. To learn more about Goldfingr, visit their website.