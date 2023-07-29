LEO

July 23 – Aug. 22

You love to look your best and make a lasting impression on everyone you

meet. This week is no exception! It’s just a case of getting yourself into the best shape ever — which will take discipline.

VIRGO

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22

Now more than ever, you’ll want to show others what you’re capable of. Whether you’re after a promotion, a raise or a new job, use your perfectionism to your advantage this week, Virgo.

LIBRA

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

Your charismatic sparkle works like a magnet, pulling potential lovers into your orbit. If you’re looking for a sexy summer romance, it’s yours for the taking, Libra!

SCORPIO

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

You step into this week ready to conquer the world — and it’s that go-getting attitude that makes people sit up and listen to what you have to say.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

As life moves into the fast lane, it’s a race to keep up. If it seems like others are getting ahead and leaving you behind, don’t worry. Your big break is coming!

CAPRICORN

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

Your career comes under the spotlight, urging you to look more deeply into what makes you happy. Be ready and willing to move into the right role when it appears.

AQUARIUS

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

Your inspiring energy makes it easy to take control of your life — and offer others a helping hand, too. If you want to be a winner, always lead from the heart, Aquarius.

PISCES

Feb. 19 – March 20

There may be mountains to climb but facing obstacles head-on clears the way for success. It brings an extra boost to your confidence and self-esteem, as well.

ARIES

March 21 – April 19

You like to be organized, but if plans go astray, try not to lose your cool, Aries. A little charm is far more likely to get you the results you want, without all the aggravation.

TAURUS

April 20 – May 20

There’s nothing better than having your world running smoothly, but how often does that really happen? Learning how to stay flexible is your challenge this week, Taurus.

GEMINI

May 21 – June 21

Communication is especially important right now. If you’ve got something to say, speak up and don’t let anybody get in the way of your message.

CANCER

June 22 – July 22

There’s nothing wrong with being honest. Sharing your feelings with a friend or loved one can be incredibly freeing, so have that heart-to-heart. Just be sure to choose your words wisely!