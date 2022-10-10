Written in partnership with Evofem Biosciences

Phexxi® is the first and only on demand prescription birth control gel that you use in the moment. All it takes is three easy steps to get your hormone-free birth control:

Fill out a quick online questionnaire Connect virtually with a board-certified doctor If prescribed-Get Phexxi delivered straight to your door!

It’s never been easier to get birth control. Get Phexxi through telehealth!

INDICATION

Phexxi is a Prescription on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi is not effective when used after sex. Visit Phexxi.com to get started today.

Continue reading for important safety information.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Rare cases (0.36%) of bladder and kidney infection have been reported. If you have a history of urinary tract problems that keep coming back, you should not use Phexxi.

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing genitourinary side effects such as vaginal burning, itching, discharge, genital discomfort (including in male partners), yeast infection, urinary tract infection or bacterial vaginosis.

Phexxi does not protect against any sexually transmitted infections, including HIV. Avoid using Phexxi with a vaginal ring.

Avoid Phexxi if you or your sexual partner is allergic to lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate, or any of the ingredients in Phexxi. Stop using Phexxi if you develop an allergic reaction.

For more information about Phexxi, talk to your healthcare provider and see full Product Information.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences® toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Phexxi and the Phexxi logo are registered trademarks of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Trademarks, registered or otherwise, are the property of their respective owner(s).

© 2022 Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Intended for United States residents only.

EVFM-US-002102