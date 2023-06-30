Here’s Your Summer Checklist For Some Fun in the Sun!
From staying hydrated to showing off your style, consider this your checklist for enjoying summertime fun.
ZenWTR is Good for You and the Planet!
Upgrade your hydration this summer with ZenWTR — the ultra-pure vapor distilled alkaline water in bottles that help prevent ocean pollution! Not only is every ZenWTR bottle made from recycled ocean-bound plastic bottles, but they give 1 percent of sales to ocean conservation and recycling advancement in the US.
Celebrity fans include Khloé Kardashian, Jessica Chastain and Paris Hilton. ZenWTR, $1.69 – $3.49, zenwtr.com and Whole Foods Market.
We’re in our Barbie-girl era!
Barbie The Movie x Funboy speed boat float, $82, funboy.com.
If You’re Not Wearing Sunscreen, You’re Doing Summer All Wrong
Bask SPF 30 Non-Aerosol Spray, $24, basksuncare.com
Summer Uniform
Solid & Striped the Iris chain top and bottom, $76 each, solidandstriped.com
Love a Retro Pair of Sunnies
Banbé The Mimi sunglasses in Amber Tort-Auburn, $70, us-banbeeyewear.com
Go Long!
Tommy Bahama sunset stripe aquatic football, $20, tommybahama.com
Why, Yes, My Cooler is Playing Music
Igloo KoolTunes wireless bluetooth speaker cooler, $150, igloocoolers.com
You’ll Get Endless Wear From a Cute Summer Hat
Lack of Color The Vista hat, $149, lackofcolor.com
Cheeeeeese!
Sunnylife underwater camera, $30, sunnylife.com
Aqua-rific!
Rhode Dali dress in Aquatic Bloom, $495, shoprhode.com
Day or Play Ready!
Lilly Pulitzer Sway With Me earrings, $48, lillypulitzer.com
Best Foot Forward
Journee Collection Sevyn sandal, $60, dsw.com
