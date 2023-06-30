From staying hydrated to showing off your style, consider this your checklist for enjoying summertime fun.

ZenWTR is Good for You and the Planet!

ZenWTR

Upgrade your hydration this summer with ZenWTR — the ultra-pure vapor distilled alkaline water in bottles that help prevent ocean pollution!  Not only is every ZenWTR bottle made from recycled ocean-bound plastic bottles, but they give 1 percent of sales to ocean conservation and recycling advancement in the US.

Zen WTR

Celebrity fans include Khloé Kardashian, Jessica Chastain and Paris Hilton. ZenWTR, $1.69 – $3.49, zenwtr.com and Whole Foods Market.

We’re in our Barbie-girl era!

Barbie Float

Barbie The Movie x Funboy speed boat float, $82, funboy.com.

If You’re Not Wearing Sunscreen, You’re Doing Summer All Wrong

Bask

Bask SPF 30 Non-Aerosol Spray, $24, basksuncare.com

Summer Uniform

Bathing Suit

Solid & Striped the Iris chain top and bottom, $76 each, solidandstriped.com

Love a Retro Pair of Sunnies

Banbe

Banbé The Mimi sunglasses in Amber Tort-Auburn, $70, us-banbeeyewear.com

Go Long!

TOmmy Bahama

Tommy Bahama sunset stripe aquatic football, $20, tommybahama.com

Why, Yes, My Cooler is Playing Music

IGLOO

Igloo KoolTunes wireless bluetooth speaker cooler, $150, igloocoolers.com

You’ll Get Endless Wear From a Cute Summer Hat

Lack of Color

Lack of Color The Vista hat, $149, lackofcolor.com

Cheeeeeese!

Sunnylife

Sunnylife underwater camera, $30, sunnylife.com

Aqua-rific!

Rhode

Rhode Dali dress in Aquatic Bloom, $495, shoprhode.com

Day or Play Ready!

Lilly Pulitzer

Lilly Pulitzer Sway With Me earrings, $48, lillypulitzer.com

Best Foot Forward

Journee

Journee Collection Sevyn sandal, $60, dsw.com

