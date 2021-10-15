In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Elevate Your Everyday Essentials With EasyStandard’s Perfect Rib Tank

There is nothing basic about basics. Sure, we all love a statement piece, but every outfit needs balance, and a classic fitted tank or T-shirt is often the magic ingredient that brings it all together.

That’s why we’re so happy to see ribbed tanks dominating the fashion trends right now. Casual, effortless and cool, they won’t be going out of style anytime soon. But where do you find the perfect tank? Not to worry, we scoured blogs and Instas and found the best ribbed tank on the market right now.

Enter EasyStandard. Launched in 2021, the brand has arrived on the scene to level-set the fashion industry, producing simple and soft closet staples at a price you can finally feel good about. Gone are the days of buying a tank top online and groaning when you open the box. We won’t miss you!

Get the scoop on EasyStandard and why we’re so in love with this new brand’s ribbed line.

Why Everyone’s Obsessed With the Ribbed Trend

There is something so timeless about a ribbed tank. Androgynous and quintessentially American, it’s the coolest way to give a tank some texture and your style a little grit. From influencers to celebrities, we’re spotting this item everywhere, and it’s not hard to see why.

Let’s break down what makes the ribbed tank so fab:

You Can Dress It Up or Dress It Down

You have to love how versatile a ribbed tank top is. It’s the perfect base for a casual day on the couch or a chic night out.

Seriously, is there anything else that pairs so perfectly with both sweats and dress pants?! Okay, the white tee is a close competitor, but consider that the tank offers built-in ventilation, which is a plus.

Comfort Over Everything, and These Shirts Deliver

We seriously take issue with the idea that an outfit can’t be cool and comfortable. With their soft, light fabric, ribbed tanks are our go-to way to stay supported and comfy all day and night long. Trust us, EasyStandard’s ribbed tanks are the softest out there right now.

Ribbed Tanks Bring the Absolute Perfect Fit

The latest trend of ribbed tanks has been offering more racer-style necklines that show off those shoulders. Any type of clothing that fits absolutely perfectly while still being supportive is our favorite.

We’ve seen people pair ribbed tanks with colorful floral skirts, high-waisted jeans, biker shorts — you name it. They really do go with everything.

Even better, we don’t see this trend going anywhere soon. A ribbed tank is a classic for a reason and will outlive the other trend cycles we see moving so quickly these days. That makes it a piece you’ll want to invest in for the future — which is an excellent segue for us to announce…

EasyStandard

EasyStandard Has Perfected the Ribbed Tank

We’ve done it. We searched high and low to find the best ribbed tank at the best price so you don’t have to. Feel free to thank us later.

There’s no doubt in our minds now. EasyStandard is producing the highest quality ribbed tank top on the market. It’s no wonder we’re starting to see it everywhere on Instagram and across fashion blogs.

Allow us to introduce you to their two (best-selling) ribbed tanks, adorably named:

Kait: Classic, cute, and updated, this is the ribbed tank for the modern age. The bra-friendly straps are not too thin and not too wide, and the scoop neck falls well above most women’s cleavage, so you can reveal just enough to stay comfortable and chick.

You can get a bundle of any three colors of the Kait tank to save 30%.

Jessica: Here is that racerback style we mentioned, perfectly executed. With an athletic and feminine cut, the tank reveals your collarbones but still supports you around the chest and waist.

Check out all of the Jessica tank’s colors and snag your faves.

Both tanks are made with premium Supima cotton with a touch of spandex, so they retain their shape and fit. They’re light but not too sheer, so you can wear them with or without a bra and under anything else without getting too bulky. When we say they thought of everything, we mean it.

EasyStandard also guarantees all of their products with their 100 Wash Guarantee. The brand’s tanks get softer with every wash, and they’re so sure you’ll love them after a hundred washes that if you don’t, you can get your money back. Something tells us it’s more likely you’ll be buying a few more in different colors, though.

Quality Fit, for Real Women

Ever try on an item in the fitting room and wonder who it’s actually made for? We’ve all been there.

One thing we love about EasyStandard is that they basically threw out the rulebook on how to design women’s fashion. For decades clothing has been made to fit skinny, petite bodies, despite that covering only a small percentage of customers. Everyone’s body is different and moves and curves in unique ways. To make sure their designs were working for everybody, they ditched the mannequins and invited real women to test everything.

Each of their products is fitted on at least two models to ensure that the fit works on a range of body types. As a result, their fabrics and designs hug you in all the right places and leave a little room where you want it most. We’re obsessed with this vision for the fashion design process and hope more brands start to join them.

The Reviews of EasyStandard Are SO Positive

You don’t need to just take our word for it. EasyStandard’s product pages are stacked with five-star reviews from customers who regularly come back for more. Check out some of the highlights from their ribbed tanks, Kait and Jessica:

“I purchased three of these tanks in white, grey, and black- and now these are all I wear. Dress them up or dress them down. I’ll definitely be ordering other styles!” – Lindsay G.

“These are my new favorite go to tanks. They fit perfect and they go with anything. I have worn mine with boyfriend jeans, Jean shorts, leather pants. I’ve also been asked several times where did you get that! I will definitely be purchasing more items soon.” – Kristin M.

“​​This is the perfect fitted tank! The length is great, not too long, not too short. Super flattering shape and great fabric that doesn’t stretch out. Love!” – Elizabeth N.

“Honestly I wish they made more colors because I would own so many more of these. After the first time wearing it I immediately went into fear that I might need a back up set because I love them so much.” – Hannah B.

“This tank is super high quality, flattering and comfy. I have a bunch of ribbed tanks in my closet but this is the only one I need now!” – Anna W.

Okay, we’re sensing a trend here. The tanks are 1. perfect, 2. comfortable, and 3. a must-have in every color. These reviews are seriously a dime a dozen, scroll to the bottom of each of their item’s pages, and you’ll find more. That’s what we call women supporting women.

EasyStandard Clothes Come at a Price Point That Makes Sense

With such soft, resistant material, you might be expecting EasyStandard to cost a pretty big chunk of change. Happily, we’re here to tell you that the brand is committed to affordable fashion that doesn’t sacrifice on quality. You honestly just can’t find the prices EasyStandard is offering anywhere else.

In fact, when compared to competitors with similar quality, EasyStandard’s products cost 20-40% less. That’s because the brand has worked to establish some seriously strategic supplier partnerships. Meanwhile, the brand remains dedicated to transparency in manufacturing. They work exclusively with suppliers committed to fair labor practices and believe that a ribbed tank shouldn’t break the bank — finally.

EasyStandard

Elevate Your Everyday Look

Ready to get your own ribbed tank? We thought you might say that.

Check out EasyStandard’s online shop to read reviews, consult their size guide, and pick your fave colors.

Our recommendation would be to act fast, as they literally can’t restock the ribbed tanks fast enough. They’re selling out that quickly.

One reviewer said it best, “​​Hurry, these are the best tanks ever!! !! Right length, comfortable and stylish!!! What are you waiting for!!!”

What are you waiting for?

When you do bite the bullet, we’d also recommend signing up for their loyalty program. EasyInsider lets you earn points while you shop and offers opportunities for customers to forward their points to women-run nonprofits. You can do good while you find products that make you feel good.

Get more deets here.

If it’s not clear by now, we’re officially joining EasyStandard’s fan club, and we’re sure we’ll see you there soon. We’ll be the ones wearing the Jessica ribbed tank. Ciao!