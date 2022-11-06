A night out on the town! Award-winning DJ Diplo and Formula 1 megastar Lewis Hamilton got the crowd on its feet at Wynn Las Vegas’s XS nightclub on Saturday, November 5. After taking part in the Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party, Lewis – a seven-time world champion – hit the club with the famed musician. Not only did the duo keep the energy at lightning proportions throughout the evening, but the Formula 1 star even hit the booth with the famed artist.

Danny Mahoney

“Hey Las Vegas, I’ll DJ back-to-back with Lewis Hamilton all night long,” Diplo explained of Lewis to the sold-out nightclub. As Lewis grinned ear-to-ear, the Lean On hitmaker got the crowd going with exclamations such as, “Let’s go!” and, “Are you ready?”

To top off an extraordinary night on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, the XS nightclub surprised Diplo with a custom birthday cake – adorned with LED lights – to mark his November 10 birthday. The party continued until about 2:30 a.m. when the crew left the hit nighttime venue.