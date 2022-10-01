Viral breakout recording artist, David Morris, has been disrupting the music industry with his new hit song “Dutton Ranch Freestyle”. For any Yellowstone fans out there, need we say more? Morris incorporates country music with hip-hop into this unique song that is smashing records on the charts and across social media platforms like TikTok and Reels. Now we have a video to accompany the catchy single!

Star Magazine caught up with Morris to ask about making the song and the music video!

“Yellowstone has been my favorite show since it came out in 2018. I’ve seen every episode multiple times. I can’t wait for Season 5 to premiere in November! I wanted to pay homage to my favorite show and dropped some of the characters names and a lot of references from the show in the song. The track had this western and modern feel similar to Yellowstone.”

When chatting with Morris about the music video, he says “As soon as I released the song, I knew that I had to incorporate Yellowstone vibes into the video. So, I flew out to Big Sky Country with two friends, and we shot the video on a ranch in Montana about 2-hrs south of the actual Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

I had never been to Montana, but after watching Yellowstone I was looking for an excuse to go. The way the song turned out and the feedback from the fans, I knew I had to make the trip and have it be a part of the video.

From the moment I released the song fans kept commenting, “where’s the video? If you’re going to write a Yellowstone themed song, you gotta film the video in Montana right? …so, we listened! We dropped everything and flew from West Virginia (my home state) to Big Sky Country and shot the video in 36hrs and flew back home to edit! Such an awesome place. I can’t wait to go back!”

Be sure to check out “Dutton Ranch Freestyle” on all music platforms and look forward to Yellowstone returning for season 5 on Sunday, November 13, 2022