Closing the chapter on love. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey and now-estranged husband, Mike Hill, confirmed they’re getting a divorce two years after they tied the knot during their glamorous televised wedding. What went wrong in their romance? Keep reading to learn everything about their divorce.

When Did Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Announce Their Divorce?

The former couple announced the news in a joint statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight, calling love a “beautiful thing.”

“While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. We are grateful that we remain good friends and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife,” the October 12, statement began. “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

Why Did Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Split?

Although the pair announced their divorce, they have yet to publicly disclose the reason for their split. The sports broadcaster last posted a picture of Cynthia on Instagram in August 2022, referring to the reality star as his “sunshine” on his “cloudy days.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

For Cynthia’s part, she last posted Mike on her Instagram the same month, wishing him a happy birthday through a lengthy caption. “Happy Birthday to this handsome, wonderful, smart, funny & super talented man! May God continue to bless you, you continue to grow, and walk towards your divine purpose,” the former Bravo celebrity wrote. “I know in my heart that the best is yet to come! And I can’t wait to cheer you on!”

When Did Cynthia and Mike Get Married?

After struggling to find the perfect wedding venue due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mike and the Bravolebrity managed to wed on their intended wedding date on October 10, 2020.

“God’s timing, not mine. God’s will, not mine,” she captioned a September 2020 photo of their engraved wedding glasses. “God’s plan, not mine. God’s glory, not mine,” she added alongside the hashtags “2020″ and “C Hill.”

As seen on the show, the duo experienced a few bumps along their wedding planning road as the Bailey Wine Cellar owner wanted to postpone their wedding date until the coronavirus restrictions were lifted. Mike, on the other hand, didn’t care about the grand nuptials and just wanted to tie the knot on their “lucky” 10/10/20 date.

How Did Cynthia and Mike Meet?

The duo first met while on the set of the Steve Harvey Show in January 2018 and went on their first date one month later. Mike popped the big question in July 2019, two years after Cynthia’s divorce from her first husband Peter Thomas was finalized.

Cynthia shares daughter, Noelle Robinson, with ex Leon Robinson.