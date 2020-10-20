The brand that once encouraged us to ‘sing in perfect harmony’ as a way to foster peace and unity is once again encouraging diverse voices to come together to make a difference for good.

Coca-Cola is tapping into celebrity and influential voices in social justice to host a series of inspiring, virtual dinner conversations called Together We Must: The Conversation.

Beginning Wednesday, October 21 in connection with National Make A Difference Day (October 24), Coca-Cola is hoping these virtual events will facilitate a conversation around various social justice topics, encouraging people to listen, connect and take action together.

Each virtual dinner will include celebrity and influential guest speakers to help inspire, facilitate, and amplify conversations on how we drive real action and lasting change. Among those scheduled to speak include American race car driver, Bubba Wallace, Team USA Paralympic Track and Field athlete, Roderick Townsend, and Co-host of the Yes, Girl! Podcast, Cori Murray, among others. Anyone can register to attend and you can learn more about Together We Must: The Conversation here: https://www.civicdinners.com/togetherwemust.

“Together we must talk. We must listen. We must all embrace compassion, love and understanding.” Bubba Wallace, NASCAR Driver

Each virtual dinner is free and open to the public to attend, the goal being to encourage attendees to bring the conversation back to their own communities with friends, family, and colleagues as part of the #TogetherWeMust movement.

Together We Must: The Conversation virtual dinners will be hosted from 6pm-8pm EST on the following days:

Wednesday, October 21. Topic: Bridging the Racial Divide Special Guest Speaker : Cori Murray, Essence Entertainment & Talent Director; Co-host of the Yes, Girl! Podcast

Thursday, October 22. Topic: Unconscious Bias Special Guest Speaker : Thomas W. Dortch Jr., National Chairman of 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

Friday, October 23. Topic: Belonging Special Guest Speaker : Susan L. Taylor, Former Editor-in-Chief of Essence, American Writer & Journalist

Tuesday, October 27. Topic: Inclusive Culture Special Guest Speaker : Bubba Wallace, NASCAR Driver & Roderick Townsend, Team USA

Tuesday, November 10. Topic: Understanding Race Special Guest Speaker : Announcement coming soon

Tuesday, November 17. Topic: Allyship Special Guest Speaker : Announcement coming soon



“Together WE must fight for equality, take a stand AGAINST racism, and love each other.” Roderick Townsend, Paralympic Track & Field Athlete.

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Civic Dinners and Equitable Dinners is partnering with Coca-Cola to host these important events. The National Center for Civil & Human Rights, Civic Dinners and Equitable Dinners is hoping the monthly dinner series will educate, provoke, and inspire people to connect and take action, while creating a more inclusive world where everyone feels invited and engaged in co-creating a better future.

“Together we must create a society that values the humanity within all people and teaches each generation that we are interconnected, working for a world where citizens thrive together, in perfect harmony.” Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., Chairman, 100 Black Men of America, inc.

For more information regarding The National Center for Civil & Human Rights, please visit: https://www.civilandhumanrights.org/.

For more information regarding Civic Dinners, please visit: https://www.civicdinners.com/.

For more information regarding Equitable Dinners, please visit: https://www.equitabledinners.com/.