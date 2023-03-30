Clique Hospitality will be introducing three brand-new destinations at the Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, coming in the fall of 2023 and spring 2024: the Mijo Modern Mexican restaurant, the Bel-Aire lounge and the Bel-Aire backyard,

“Station Casinos has been an incredible partner for more than a decade, and we are thrilled to come together once again to introduce new destinations to delight our incredible community of Las Vegas locals,” Andy Masi, founder of Clique Hospitality, said. “Durango Casino & Resort brings a level of hospitality to Southwest Las Vegas you’d normally only find at the Strip’s top resorts, and we are thrilled to announce that Clique Hospitality will be a part of this stellar property.”

Clique Hospitality ensures that the three new dining and vacation destinations will provide the highest quality of service so that guests can relax and enjoy their stay.

David Horn, General Manager and Vice President of Durango Casino & Resort, echoed this sentiment by noting, “The addition of Clique Hospitality to Durango brings an elevated experience for our guests. Their venues will offer quality cuisine, exceptional service, and a place for our guests to experience an upbeat vibe in an upscale neighborhood setting.”

The Mijo Modern Mexican restaurant will offer a fresh coastal Mexican dining experience and will open in late 2023. Through its immersive setting and authentic cuisine, Mijo will serve a progressive menu that will feature prime meats, fresh fish, rich desserts and street food favorites. Not only that, but diners can also enjoy Mexico’s go-to spirits with Mijo’s unique tequila and mezcal program guided by tequila experts dubbed “catadores.” The scenic restaurant will include several spacious rooms and a patio to offer the ultimate transportation experience for guests.

As for the Bel-Aire lounge, the chic cocktail bar will open its doors during the fall of 2023. Similar to Durango Casino & Resort’s main floor, the lounge will offer both sophistication and high energy, blending together old-fashioned glamor and modern style. The bar is expected to be adorned with opulent gold and brass designs in addition to modern furnishings. And the amazing DJs will put the finishing touch on the destination with live music across various genres, from rock to hip-hop.

The Bel-Aire backyard — the outdoor oasis — will open in mid-2024. The vibrant poolside retreat will rest within a landscape of palm trees, offering the ultimate tropical vibe for guests to unwind. Visitors can enjoy multiple offerings at this location, from private cabanas to the oversized day beds. Although the destination will be luxurious, it also promises serenity, as guests can take advantage of the vast menu of drinks and upscale dishes.