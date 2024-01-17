Christina Applegate’s Ex Johnathon Schaech Reacts to Emmys

Christina Applegate touched hearts when she presented the first award and earned a standing ovation at the Emmys on Monday, January 15, nearly two years after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). The Bad Moms actress received support from her ex-husband, Johnathon Schaech, after her appearance.

“She danced opening night on broadway on a broken foot! Beat cancer! She’s the toughest human being I’ve ever met!” the Blue Ridge actor, 54, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), shortly after Christina’s oncamera appearance. “F–k MS! So proud of her! Go Christina!”

Jonathan also sent love to his ex-wife, whom he was married to from 2001 to 2007, via Instagram ​Stories. “We are so proud of you, Christina,” he wrote.

The Dead to Me actress, 52, was visibly emotional as she walked across the stage at the Emmys with the help of a cane before she had the audience ​bursting out in laughter with her witty introduction.

“Thank you so much. Oh my God – you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It’s fine,” she joked. “Body not by Ozempic.” Christina wore a velvet red Christian Siriano two-piece set and accessorized the look with gold jewelry and a crescent moon pendant necklace.

Getty

The Sweetest Thing actress announced her MS diagnosis via X ​in August 2021 after receiving the news herself months prior.

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” she wrote. “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a–hole blocks it.”

MS is a potentially disabling disease that attacks the central nervous system including the brain and spinal cord, according to Mayo Clinic. Christina lost her ability to walk and now uses a cane to help her mobility.

Although the Anchorman actress adjusted her lifestyle to focus on her health, Christina admitted that she felt a sense of “loss” after her diagnosis and was “never going to accept this.”

“I don’t like seeing myself struggling. I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medication and I didn’t look like myself and I didn’t feel like myself,” she said during a 2022 interview with The New York Times. “At some point, I was able to distance myself from my own ego.”

After her divorce from Johnathon, Christina remarried to husband Martyn LeNoble in 2013. The Houdini star tied the knot with wife Julie Solomon the same year.