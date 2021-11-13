Former American Idol star Chris Daughtry and wife Deanna Daughtry‘s daughter Hannah died at age 25. In the wake of her death, Chris’ band, Daughtry, canceled or postponed the upcoming concerts on their tour.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter , Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been cancelled or postponed. The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time,” read a message shared on Daughtry’s official Instagram page on Friday, November 12. “Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still on going.”

Deanna, 47, shared a heartbreaking tribute to Hannah via Instagram on Saturday, November 13. “My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah,” she captioned a series of photos of Hannah. “We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.” Chris reposted his wife’s message via his Instagram Story.

Hannah’s body was found in her Nashville home on Friday, according to multiple reports. After learning about Hannah’s death, Chris, 41, postponed his Friday concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and flew back home to Nashville.

The “It’s Not Over” singer and Deanna, who wed in 2000, share a blended family. Chris is a stepfather to Deanna’s two children from a previous relationship: daughter Hannah and son Griffin, 23. The couple went on to welcome twins together, daughter Adalynn and son Noah, 10. Chris revealed that he and his wife were expecting their first children together via surrogate in 2010.

Courtesy of Deanna Daughtry/Instagram

After expanding their family, Chris has gushed about his role as a father several times. In a November 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, he opened up about how his kids inspired his song, “Waiting For Superman.”

“I think every dad probably feels this way about their kids: No matter how old they get or how young they are, you’re always going to be there to fight for them, and you’re always going to be there to pick them up when they fall down,” he said at the time. “‘Waiting For Superman’ is not necessarily about a superhero, but it’s definitely using that archetype as a metaphor for waiting for that person to be what you need them to be — you know, to step up and be that strength. My wife and my daughter were certainly my muses for the lyrical content of that song.”