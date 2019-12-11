On December 1, child actor and dancer Jack Burns passed away at the young age of 14. The Scottish police confirmed the news to In Touch on Wednesday, December 11. Though reports indicate his cause of death hasn’t been released yet, police revealed they are “not treating it as suspicious.” The news follows a Monday, December 9, Facebook post from the Netflix star’s former dance company, Elite Academy of Dance, which shared the heartbreaking news of his death.

“Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, 1 December, 2019, police were called following the death of a 14-year-old boy within a house on the Esplanade in Greenock,” Scotland police’s news desk lead, Gillian King, confirmed to In Touch. “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of his death. … A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Days earlier, Elite’s Greenocks Royal Academy Classical Ballet School shared a beautiful tribute to his life. “It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically, as you know, we lost our much-loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December,” they wrote. “Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012. We and all of Jack’s family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers.”

Though they weren’t able to shed any light on what happened, they sent their love to all who knew him. “All our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Jack’s immediate family and friends but especially with his parents Karen, Robert and his brother Rory,” they continued. Jack and his brother were both performers. While Jack appeared in mini-series In Plain Sight and One of Us, Rory appeared in the Starz show Outlander.

The teenage star’s friends were quick to share their own words of mourning and love on the social media site. “Incredibly sad that talented Jack had to leave this earth way too soon,” one wrote. “I wish everyone light, love and strength. I will light a candle in his name.” Another added, “Sad to hear of the loss of this talented young man. Thoughts and prayers are with all his family and friends at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”