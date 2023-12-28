Cher has filed for conservatorship of her son, Elijah Blue Allman, claiming that the need is based on his alleged substance abuse issues.

According to People, the documents filed in Los Angeles Supreme Court claim that Elijah, 47, is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources” and are requesting that Cher, 77, be the sole conservator. Elijah is estranged from his wife Marieangela King, and the filing adds that “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises,” which makes her not fit for the role.

Per the documents, Cher requested to gain conservatorship over Elijah before the end of the year saying that it was “urgently needed” in order to “protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury.”

“Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk,” the documents continue.

Barry King / Getty Images

They also point out that Cher has “worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs,” but due to his “current mental and physical health issues,” the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer hasn’t been able “to discuss his preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator.”

A hearing has been set for January 5 for a temporary order with a hearing for a permanent order scheduled on March 6.

In September, Cher was accused by Marieangela, 36, of hiring four men to kidnap Elijah from a New York City hotel room in late 2022. Elijah had filed for divorce from Marieangela in 2021, and she said that Cher planned the kidnapping because the couple was trying to “reconcile.” Marieangela said that she and Elijah had spent “12 days alone together from November 18-November 30, in New York, working on [their] marriage” and that one of the alleged kidnappers claimed they had been hired by Cher.

However, Cher stated to People on October 11, that the “rumor was not true.”

“I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them,” the Moonstruck star said.