Written in partnership with Avocados From Mexico®

National Guac Day is on September 16th, and football season is finally back! Avocados From Mexico® is the official avocado of the College Football Playoff (CFP) so spice up your usual tailgate next game day by busting out the jerseys, face paint and foam fingers, and inviting your team over for a “Guacgate!”

Avocados From Mexico are good for you 1, great tasting and bring the good times to all game day celebrations. Check out our list of crowd-pleasing guac recipes that are guaranteed to make your game day celebration even better and have fans cheering for more!

CHAMPIONSHIP GUAC

This twist on the classic sacks hunger with a total bacon blitz.

INGREDIENTS (10 Servings)

5 ea. Avocados From Mexico® , peeled and pitted

1 ea. Lemon, juiced

1/2 c. White onion, finely chopped

1 c. Tomatoes, diced

1/2 c. Cilantro, chopped

1 lb. Bacon, fried

1/2 t. Garlic powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare avocado. Place the avocados and lemon juice in a bowl and mash with a fork. When you have a creamy texture, add the onion, tomatoes and cilantro. Prepare bacon. Cut the bacon into squares with scissors and put it in a hot skillet and cook over heat medium for 15 minutes or until golden. Transfer to a plate to drain excess fat and let cool. Prepare guacamole. Add the bacon, garlic powder, pepper, salt to the guacamole and mix well. To serve, put guacamole in bowl and serve with tortilla chips or crackers (optional).

CLASSIC MEXICAN GUACAMOLE

Make a game plan to serve this easy and delicious menu must-have.

INGREDIENTS (8 Servings)

4 ea. Avocados From Mexico® halved, pitted, & peeled

1 T. Lime juice

1 t. Onion, minced

1 t. Jalapeño, minced

1/4 t. salt

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large bowl, mash the avocados until chunky-smooth. Fold in lime juice, onions, jalapeños, and salt until well combined.

MANGO AND TOMATILLO GUACAMOLE

Add this sweet & spicy guac to the lineup as a dip, side dish or topping.

INGREDIENTS

3 ea. Avocados From Mexico® , halved, pitted, and peeled

2 ea. Tomatillos, finely chopped

1 c. Fresh mango, peeled and diced small

1/4 c. Red onion, finely chopped

1/4 c. Cilantro, finely chopped

1 ea. Jalapeño, seeded and minced

2 T. Lime juice

1 t. Salt

1/2 c. Queso fresco, crumbled

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large bowl, mash the avocados to desired consistency. Fold in tomatillos, mangoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, lime juice, and salt until well combined. Top with queso fresco.

Source:

1 Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source: avocadosfrommexico.com/avocado-nutrition